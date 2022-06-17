Harry Lawtey, Jessica Barden, Sophia Brown Star in ITVX’s ‘You & Me,’ Executive Produced by Russell T. Davies (EXCLUSIVE)

Harry Lawtey (“Industry”), Jessica Barden (“The End of the F***ing World”) and Sophia Brown (“The Witcher: Blood Origin”) star in writer Jamie Davis’ contemporary love story “You & Me.”

Produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, and executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (“A Very English Scandal”), Alexander Lamb (“We Hunt Together”) and Russell T. Davies (“It’s A Sin”) the three-part series has begun filming on location in Southeast London, and first looks have been revealed. The drama will premiere on ITV’s new, free streaming service ITVX in 2023, and transfer to linear transmission later.

Lawtey plays Ben, a young northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. Barden plays Emma, a rising theater star who hides tragedy behind her success and Brown plays Jess, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus. The story is told over two separate timelines across the three episodes.

The cast also includes Julie Hesmondhalgh (“Coronation Street”), Andi Osho (“Stay Close”), Janie Dee (“Crashing”) and Lily Newmark (“Sex Education”).

Lawtey said: “It’s a real privilege to be trusted with Ben’s story. ‘You & Me’ is a brilliant, contemporary look at what it means to love. It’s about hope, heartache and that tendency for life to move a little faster than you’re able to keep up. Working alongside Sophia, Jess and this great crew is a joy – I can’t wait to share what we’ve made.”

Barden said: “I feel so lucky to be working with so many talented and iconic people. The type of story we are telling is what the British film and TV industry does best, and I can’t wait for people to see the show.”

Brown added: “I’m thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant Jess and Harry to help bring Jamie’s beautiful scripts to life. I fell in love with the characters so quickly – at every turn they made me laugh, then made me cry. What makes the project so special is how swiftly we capture the intricacy of life – how delicate love, loss, friendship and parenthood are in the modern world.”

Tom Vaughan (“Doctor Foster”) is directing and Michael Ray is producing. ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill will oversee production of the series from the channel’s perspective. The series is produced in association with, and distributed by, ITV Studios.

