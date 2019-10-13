Harry King clinches 2019 Ginetta GT4 Supercup title

King clinches Ginetta GT4 title in last-race decider

Harry King joined the list of newly-crowned champions at Brands Hatch this weekend as he prevailed in a Ginetta GT4 Supercup title battle that went to the final race.

Third place in the season finale, following home his chief rival Will Burns, was enough for the Elite Motorsport driver - who had stretched his advantage with two wins earlier in the weekend.

King and Burns started alongside each other on row three of the reversed-grid race three and quickly moved into second and third behind Tom Hibbert, a title outsider coming into the weekend.

Following a lengthy safety-car period, Burns passed King for second but needed to win the race with King outside the top six to clinch the crown.

Burns was unable to find a way past Hibbert, with King content to keep a watching brief and secure the crown.

"I've been really, really pleased with what we've been capable of," said King.

"Two wins in the opening races this weekend, building a safety net which I could rely on in that final race.

"I really didn't have to do too much to win the championship - it's probably the calmest I've been this year."

While second-year driver King built a healthy points advantage over the first half of the season, winning five races to 2016 runner-up Burns's two, since the summer break the contest has been characterised by swings in momentum.

At Thruxton in August, King suffered a double retirement - including his second driveshaft failure of the season - and Burns took advantage with two wins to steal the points lead which he then extended at Knockhill when King was twice penalised.

But King regained the upper hand with two wins and a second place in the penultimate weekend at Silverstone, setting up the title decider.

Eighteen-year-old King began the Brands weekend with a seven-point advantage and, while Burns secured the point for pole position, two dominant wins for King extended his lead to 18 - with 36 still on the table - going into the final race.

King is now weighing up his options for next year, with the British Touring Car Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup both potential destinations, as well as a possible campaign in Ginetta's new LMP3 car.

"There's so many different options at my age," said King. "I've proved my worth, I think."

