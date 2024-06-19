Harry Kane wants to get people talking and improve mental wellbeing

England captain Harry Kane hopes to get the country talking this summer on the way to Euro 2024 glory in order to improve mental wellbeing.

Research has shown nearly six in 10 people in Britain feel lonely, with 18-24-year-olds suffering the worst, and summertime is a particular trigger.

The Harry Kane Foundation has teamed up with Starbucks in a bid to highlight the power of human connection, with the Bayern Munich striker’s face appearing on limited edition cup sleeves around England over the next few months.

Harry Kane’s face will appear on coffee cup sleeves in Starbucks in a campaign to promote mental wellbeing (Harry Kane Foundation handout/PA)

The global coffee chain will also donate £500,000 to the Harry Kane Foundation as part of a 12-month partnership to support its work in improving mental health.

Kane, who hopes to start conversations about football by leading England to the Euro 2024 title in Germany this summer, said: “Small talk really can make a big difference when it comes to our mental health and happiness.

“Spending even a short time together talking can make you feel good in that moment, but also leave a memory that lasts.

The Harry Kane Foundation has worked with several charities to improve mental health (Harry Kane Foundation handout/PA)

“Remembering we are not on our own is a big boost to our wellbeing.

“This initiative through my foundation with Starbucks will get more human connections going, creating special moments through something we all love, whether it is football or a good cup of coffee.”

Kane launched the Foundation in 2022 with the goal of transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health, particularly in the younger demographic, and has partnered with several charities.