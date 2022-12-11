Harry Kane vows to take ‘responsibility’ for England World Cup exit

Harry Kane says he will take “responsibility” for England’s World Cup exit at the hands of France.

The Three Lions captain, who equalled Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals, missed a decisive penalty during the dying embers of the game despite having scored from the spot earlier in the second-half.

Kane’s first had beaten club teammate Hugo Lloris, who was quick to send a classy message of support to “a man I respect enormously.”

After the game, the 29-year-old dropped to his haunches and was consoled by manager Gareth Southgate.

Nobody in the history of the men’s FIFA World Cup has scored more times from the spot than the Tottenham forward, who had converted his previous four before stepping up for the second time at the Al Bayt Stadium.

“Absolutely gutted,” tweeted Kane on Sunday.

“We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport.

“Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament - it means a lot.”