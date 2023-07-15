Harry Kane: Thomas Tuchel coy on transfer interest with Bayern ready to go ‘all in’ for new striker

Thomas Tuchel has refused to comment on Bayern Munich’s ongoing pursuit of Harry Kane, but insists the club will go “all in” to sign a top new striker this summer.

Bayern have emerged as the potential frontrunners for Kane over recent weeks, having thus far seen two concrete bids for his services rejected by Tottenham, the latest said to be worth around £70million plus add-ons.

The BBC reported this week that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had met with officials from the reigning Bundesliga champions in order to discuss a potential deal for the England captain, who has entered into the final 12 months of his current contract in north London.

Kane returned to pre-season training at Tottenham this week and held positive first talks with new manager Ange Postecoglou before joining the rest of his team-mates on their flight to Australia, where they contest a friendly match against London rivals West Ham in Perth on Tuesday.

While his future is still up in the air, Standard Sport understands that the 29-year-old does not intend to agitate to leave Spurs in this window, having been offered a massive new contract extension as Spurs battle to convince him to stay put for the long-term.

Bayern have been on the lookout for a new superstar No9 since Robert Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona last summer, with Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala their top scorers last term en route to a dramatic record-extending 11th successive Bundesliga title sealed late on the final day of the season.

Former Liverpool favourite Sadio Mane looks likely to move on after only one season at the Allianz Arena amid interest from Saudi Arabia.



Signing Kane would represent a significant coup for both Bayern and German football in general, with Tuchel declining to discuss the player in public but insisting that they will leave no stone unturned if they find a striker who fits the mold.

“I have a very boring answer: I do not comment on players who are not with us,” the Bayern boss told reporters at a press conference on Saturday when asked about Kane.

“It’s well known that we are looking for a number nine. If we find someone that fits in, then we’ll go all in. If we don’t find anyone, we’re happy with our squad. But we need more patience.”