Harry Kane teases future move into professional golf ahead of Icons Series in New York

(Getty Images)

England captain Harry Kane says “never say never” when it comes to the prospect of him one day becoming a professional golfer.

Kane is a huge fan of the sport, playing it a lot in his spare time, and he currently has a scratch handicap.

The Tottenham striker is due to play in the ‘Icons Series’ later this month during the off-season, which pits some of the biggest global sports names against each other in a Ryder Cup-style USA vs the Rest of the World match-play tournament. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, boxing great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and former tennis World No1 Ash Barty are also playing.

Kane, who at 28 insists football remains his priority and focus, has also previously spoken of his desire to be an NFL kicker - but now he has added golf to his list of future professions.

“I think that’s a long way away. You never say never in anything,” he said. “I’m off scratch at the moment. I’m way off what the pros are at, at the moment, I know that for sure.

“I’m concentrating on football. Golf is a great hobby to have to get away from football – especially during the season as well. That’s what I use it for at the moment.

“I’ve got the Icons series in New York at the end of the month which will be good fun, playing under pressure in front of a crowd. It’s like a Ryder Cup format where 12 sports stars from the rest of the world play 12 sports stars from America in New York.

“It’s at Liberty National. It will be good fun and I’m looking forward to playing.”