Harry Kane talks up ‘great friend’ Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham plot manager return

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Harry Kane has described Mauricio Pochettino as a "great friend" but refused to comment on whether the manager's return to Tottenham would make him more likely to stay at the club.

Spurs have held talks with Pochettino over a sensational return as manager but Paris Saint-Germain, the 49-year-old's current club, on Tuesday night denied reports in France that he has asked to leave and insisted he is working with the board on transfer targets for next season.

Pochettino is thought to be interested in a return to north London but, while Spurs have not given up hope of luring him back, PSG have triggered a one-year extension to his contract, tying him down until 2023 and leaving the manager potentially needing to force his way out.

The prospect of Pochettino's homecoming has raised hopes that Kane could be persuaded to remain at Spurs but, asked in an interview with ES Magazine about the possibility, the England captain replied: "No comment".

Kane wants to leave his boyhood club and believes he has an agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to go for the right price, with Manchester City and Man United eyeing the striker, who is determined to stay in the Premier League.

Pochettino has previously said he could return to Spurs in the future, while his long-time assistant Jesus Perez told Standard Sport earlier this year that they would be back at the club "for sure".

In the interview, conducted after the end of the season, Kane talked up his friendship with Pochettino and revealed he was supporting PSG in the Champions League before their semi-final exit to runners-up Man City.

"We got so close to winning it with Mauricio," Kane said. "I would love to see him win it. We had a great relationship. He is a great person, a great friend."

Read the full interview in ES Magazine, free every Thursday and Friday (ES Magazine)

Asked if it was possible for a manager and player to truly be friends, Kane added: "He was the boss, the leader, the one that set the standards in how we played and how we trained. So friendship would never get in the way of what he did on the football side of things.

Story continues

"But we became friends in that the things we did and talked about went beyond football."

Kane, who is 28 in July, also revealed that he is not currently planning a career in coaching when he retires as a player.

"I am not doing the coaching badges and sitting here now, I would say no, but I would also say never say never," he said. "Maybe ask me again in five years."

Read More

New Tottenham manager: What we know so far with ‘Mauricio Pochettino desperate to return’

PSG trigger Mauricio Pochettino contract extension to fend off Tottenham and Real Madrid interest

Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino in contact over sensational return as manager