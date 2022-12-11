Harry Kane takes responsibility for England's World Cup exit

Tom Morgan
·6 min read
Harry Kane - Harry Kane takes responsibility for England's World Cup exit - Ian MacNicol/Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Harry Kane has taken responsibility for England's devastating World Cup exit, saying he is "absolutely gutted" over his penalty miss against France.

The Tottenham forward was in top form on the night, but blazed over his second penalty of the night on 84 minutes as the team trailed 2-1 in their quarter-final.

"Absolutely gutted," Kane tweeted.  "We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport."

The defeat brought an end to what had been a positive tournament for the national side. Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham expressed his pride in Gareth Southgate as the England team began their journeys home.

“Like all England fans we feel the pain of losing a quarter-final, along with the coaches, players and support team who are hurting this morning,” he said in a statement. “Gareth and Steve (Holland) prepared the team exceptionally well throughout the tournament. The players were committed to winning the trophy and were very well led by Harry Kane.

“But sport can have fine margins and on the day, against the current world champions, it was not to be.

“This is a very exciting young English squad and, despite the intense disappointment of last night, they should be very proud of their performances in Qatar.

“We are incredibly proud of Gareth, the players, the coaches and the support team and appreciate all the hard work they put in."

Declan Rice had been one of England's standout performers. He said in a tweet that "we gave it absolutely everything".

"The greater the talent, the greater the aim," he added. "The greater the aim, the greater the pain along the path to reaching it. This is all part of the journey to us being successful as a team. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support."

Harry Maguire: 'We believed we would win the tournament'

by Mike McGrath

Gareth Southgate addressed his players in the quiet atmosphere of the dressing room at Al-Bayt Stadium, telling them he was proud of their World Cup in the moments after they were defeated by France.

The England manager had left the final team-talk to Harry Kane before the quarter-final but spoke to the squad along with Steve Holland, his assistant, after missing their chance to meet Morocco in the last-four this week.

Harry Maguire was among the players to add his support to Southgate remaining in charge of the team and he described the scene when the players returned to the changing area.

“Gareth said a few words and Steve Holland said a few words and that was it really. He mentioned how proud he was of us,” Maguire said. “It was pretty quiet if I’m honest. A lot of lads sat there reflecting, disappointed.

“It is the most disappointed I’ve been, the reason is that we believed we would win the tournament. That is not arrogant. There are five or six teams who believe the same thing. It is the first tournament I’ve come to where the group of players getting to a quarter-final, going through and losing in a semi-final or a final would not have felt good enough for us.

“I think it is good for the long term that the mentality has changed in the group, that is really important. And I think this squad is really talented and there will be other opportunities for them and for us. It is disappointing and we are hurt.”

Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate - Harry Kane takes responsibility for England's World Cup exit - Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Maguire will now return to Manchester United and fight for his place back after losing his status as an automatic starter. Playing under Southgate in Qatar has seen his return to form heading into the second half of the season.

“I’ve played every game and I’m proud of my mentality to prove to myself again,” said Maguire. “I look at the team and every time I put this shirt on, I want the team to do well. I’d have much preferred to have a bad game [against France] and gone through.”

The United captain believes England lost to the eventual champions, backing France to retain their title.

“I feel like they will go on to lift the cup. And if we are being totally honest, we were a lot better than them in a lot of areas. But they are the world champions for a reason. And the reason is that they are clinical, they are ruthless, they’ve got experience,” he said.

'We belong on this stage now'

“But one thing I’d say about this group of lads which has been proven tonight is that we belong on this stage now. We belong playing these big games and we belong playing in these big tournament knock-out matches and we’ve proven that tonight – even though we’ve lost the game.”

Rice, meanwhile, says there is a “negativity” around England that will not be removed until a major tournament is won. “I think sometimes the negativity surrounding us will go away once we have won something again,” he said. ”There will always be that pressure on us but I feel like it's starting to sway that way that we're getting back to a level where people are believing in us and the country is backing us.

“A few years ago it wasn't like that, so we can be really proud of ourselves as a group. But we need to go again because ultimately international football is based on what you win, we haven't won for years so that is what we want to try and do.”

