Harry Kane skips Tottenham’s Europa Conference League trip amid transfer frustrations

Harry Kane on Wednesday morning did not travel to Portugal with a youthful Tottenham squad, further delaying his return to action amid the England captain's ongoing frustrations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane on Tuesday trained with the rest of the first-team squad for the first time since his return from holiday but he was not included in the travelling party for tomorrow night's Europa Conference League clash with Pacos de Ferreira, despite having been named on the squad list for the two-legged play-off.

Kane is still building up his fitness after coming out of quarantine on Thursday last week and head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is set to ring the changes for the match, with the squad thought to include teenagers Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett.

Kane has made himself available for Spurs and could feature in Sunday's Premier League visit to Wolves, but he is thought to be deeply frustrated with Levy's refusal to negotiate his sale with City.

The League champions have reportedly offered £125million for the 28-year-old, but Levy is refusing to discuss a record-breaking deal for Kane, who has three years remaining on his contract.

Kane believes Levy has broken a gentleman's agreement to allow him to leave the club this summer if Spurs underachieved last season and is also thought to be frustrated over the narrative of his chaotic return to pre-season training.

Kane is said to believe that Levy gave the green light for him to report back from holiday in the Bahamas and Florida a week late and believes the information was miscommunicated to other areas of the club, resulting in Spurs considering fining their vice-captain. There was bemusement at Spurs at this claim, however.

Nuno has repeatedly said Kane is in a similar position fitness-wise to new signings Romero and Gil, so their inclusion for tomorrow's game only highlights his absence further.

