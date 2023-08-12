Harry Kane pictured in Bayern Munich shirt as he signs for German champions

Harry Kane has signed his contract with Bayern Munich and completed a medical ahead of his £100m move from Tottenham.

Tottenham's all-time record scorer and England captain signed his Bayern contract at around 2am UK time on Saturday morning.

Kane said he was "going through a lot emotions" and was "sad" to be leaving Tottenham adding that there have been "so many great moments and special memories".

"From the moment I've been playing I've been one of your own and I've given everything that I possibly could to make you proud... so I felt like this was the time to leave," he said, as he thanked fans and teammates in a video posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter.

Confirming the move, Bayern Munich announced the signing on X on a deal until June 2027.

Kane landed in Germany on Friday night and completed the first part of his medical at Barmherzige Bruder hospital in west Munich.

The 30-year-old underwent the second part of his medical at Bayern's Sabener Strasse training centre.

Kane could make his Bayern Munich debut on Saturday in the German Super Cup, but he must be registered by 2pm UK time on Saturday to feature at the Allianz Arena.

The deal between Tottenham and Bayern for Kane will comprise an initial £86m fee, with add-ons taking the price close to £100m - which is a Bayern and Bundesliga record fee.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel described the bid to sign Kane as the club's "highest priority" on Friday.

Reports on Friday morning initially suggested Spurs had refused to give Kane permission to travel to Germany, but they were squashed by Tottenham and hours later he set off for Munich via a private jet from London Stansted airport.

Ending his 19-year stay at Spurs, Kane was informed that his transfer to Bayern had been agreed and he could travel to Munich for his medical at around 3pm on Friday.

He took off around 4.50pm and landed just outside the German city at 6.10pm.

Pictures showed the England captain's car being swarmed by fans as he was driven to complete his medical.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances at Spurs, having scored his first in December 2011.

With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

The move will almost guarantee him the first major trophies of his career, as well as give him a shot at Champions League glory.