Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich move after making Tottenham decision

Harry Kane has been given permission to head to Germany for a medical (PA Wire)

Tottenham have given Harry Kane approval to travel to Germany for a medical after Bayern Munich's £100m-plus deal was accepted by the London club.

While the 30-year-old had been considering staying at Spurs and waiting to go on a free next summer, it is understood he now feels that the move would be the best for his career.

There has also been the fact that all contact with Bayern has been smooth, and the club have made it clear they believe they can win the Champions League with a team spearheaded by Kane under Thomas Tuchel.

A series of sources believe that the player's camp had been waiting for a move from Manchester United or Real Madrid but, with that not transpiring, they quickly weighed up the pros and cons and have decided to press on with the agreement with Bayern.

Kane now hopes to play in the German Super Cup against Leipzig on Saturday, but there is still a lot of procedure to go through before the deal can be completed.

It is understood that Spurs will receive over £80m up front, with the total deal taking it beyond £110m in achievable clauses.

Kane is about to enter the final year of his Tottenham contract, meaning he would be free to leave for nothing in 12 months’ time.

The England striker had looked to have been keen to stay in the Premier League, where he is closing in on Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record of 260.

Kane has scored 213 Premier League goals since making his Spurs debut in 2012.

Spurs supporters had urged Kane to stay during Sunday’s 5-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The club kick-off their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Sunday under new manager Ange Postecoglou.