Harry Kane sends inspirational World Cup message to a young cancer patient

A five-year-old boy battling a brain tumor has seen his World Cup dreams come true. Ben Williams is a massive England fan who just finished six weeks of radiation, and to celebrate, the staff of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England gave Ben his own special World Cup for bravery.

Of course, the staff didn’t just give him the trophy. They organized a special ceremony for Ben, and gave him the trophy as a surprise. Ben, who wasn’t able to walk or talk before the radiation treatment, walked on his own to the ceremony, and was even able to open the present containing his trophy. According to the Independent, the video of the ceremony was captured by Liam Herbert, a specialist pediatric radiographer at the hospital, who posted it to Twitter along with a special ask for Ben.

Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered. @England and @HKane can you do the same? #cancer #threelions #ChildhoodCancer #nhs70 #Itscomminghome pic.twitter.com/En8TtKnVnG — Liam Herbert (@LiamHerbert_) July 5, 2018

Story Continues





As you can tell from that adorable video, Ben’s love for England soccer is deep. His father Sam told the Independent that Ben received an England kit as a gift a few weeks ago, and has only taken it off to sleep. And when he first began to speak again after he started treatments, the some of the first words he learned were “Harry Kane” and “England.”

Ben Williams, a five-year-old battling a brain tumor, received an inspirational message from England captain Harry Kane after finishing six weeks of radiation. (Twitter/@LiamHerbert_)

England captain Harry Kane is Ben’s hero, and he couldn’t let the little guy down. After Kane saw the video, he tweeted a message for Ben, calling him “an inspiration.”

Hi Ben, I've seen your video and you are an inspiration. Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face! #BensWorldCup https://t.co/2Hgo3IC2lb — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 6, 2018





England plays Sweden on Saturday, and while a win for England would make a lot of people happy, it would probably make Ben the happiest of all.

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter at @lizroscher.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Major League Eating considering electronic counter after hot dog counting gaffe

• Hilarious KFC commercial looks identical to Neymar’s flopping

• Trump sides with Rep. Jim Jordan in OSU wrestling accusations

• Lakers’ strange signings reportedly part of LeBron’s plan

