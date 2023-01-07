Kane, Mac Allister score in FA Cup; Forest, Bournemouth out

Alexis Mac Allister and Harry Kane returned to English soccer after the World Cup in very different states of minds — one as a champion, the other distraught after a costly missed penalty.

They both slipped back into action seamlessly.

Mac Allister, who starred for Argentina in its run to the title in Qatar, was a halftime replacement for Brighton after his extended break back home to celebrate and scored twice in the team's 5-1 win over second-tier Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Kane, the England striker who missed a late penalty in the loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals, has been back for a while and has settled into a strong run of scoring form for Tottenham.

His fourth goal in four games came in Tottenham's 1-0 win over third-tier Portsmouth in the third round. Kane exchanged a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before curling a shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 50th minute.

Kane is still looking to win a first trophy in his career, with Tottenham last claiming a major piece of silverware in 2008.

There was one big surprise as the country's biggest clubs joined the famous old competition in the last 64, with Premier League team Nottingham Forest beaten by second-tier Blackpool 4-1.

Another Premier League team to be eliminated was Bournemouth, at home by second-tier leader Burnley 4-2.

Forest and Bournemouth fielded weakened lineups with their priority being survival in the top-flight in their first year back.

Also in the third round, Southampton ousted fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace 2-1 and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for 2021 champion Leicester in its 1-0 win at fourth-tier Gillingham. Fulham won at second-tier Hull 2-0.

Later, defending champion Liverpool hosted top-flight rival Wolverhampton and Newcastle played third-tier team Sheffield Wednesday on a day when there were 22 games in the third round.

On Friday, Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 to kick off the round.

