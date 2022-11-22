Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Al Wakrah
·2 min read

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, the PA news agency understands.

The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Kane had England fans’ hearts in mouths early in the second half when he went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge.

Harry Kane goes down after Morteza Pouraliganji's challenge
Harry Kane goes down after Morteza Pouraliganji’s challenge (Nick Potts/PA)

The skipper managed to play on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving the ground with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness the following day, but it is understood the striker is to undergo a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.

England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner.

“I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

Harry Kane celebrates with Raheem Sterling (left) against Iran
Harry Kane celebrates with Raheem Sterling (left) against Iran (Martin Rickett/PA).

Kane seemed fined straight after the match when he spoke to reporters, saying he was happy for others to get in on the goal-scoring act, having failed to net against Iran.

Asked if he was happy the team were not reliant on his goals, he replied: “Absolutely – to go far in any major tournament you need goals, not just from your main striker, but from all over the place.

“We started the game really well, the boys who have come on have done fantastic. Really pleased and I know it’ll give everyone confidence.

“Everyone, whenever you score or get an assist, it lifts their spirits and we’re going to need everyone to do well in this tournament.”

Kane will be hoping to have escaped injury as the free-scoring frontman chases down Wayne Rooney’s record England goal haul of 53, of which he is just two shy.

But, like Southgate, he was unhappy that England allowed Iran to score twice on Monday.

“To score six goals in a World Cup match is pretty good, really happy, but disappointed to concede a couple of goals but overall a great start to the tournament,” he added.

Latest Stories

  • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney send good luck message to Wales

    Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney send good luck message to WalesThe actors and celebrities co own Wrexham FC together. Wrexham FC

  • As Long As America Is Racist, Don’t Count Donald Trump Out

    It's short-sighted to assume that Donald Trump's time has come and gone. Those who loved his deplorable politics still do. And cults don't just die overnight.

  • Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

    The 37-year-old forward is very public about his unhappiness at Old Trafford.

  • England will not wear OneLove rainbow armband against Iran after Fifa sanction threat

    Three Lions captain Harry Kane had been due to wear the armband in a show of support to the LGBTQ+ community

  • Gareth Southgate was ‘concerned’ by lack of FIFA approval for ‘OneLove’ armband

    A lack of clarity over the consequences for wearing the armband dominated the build-up to England’s World Cup opener against Iran.

  • France vs Australia, World Cup 2022 result: Mbappe and Giroud put Aussies to the sword

    France vs Australia, World Cup 2022 result: Mbappe and Giroud put Aussies to the sword

  • Apple AirTags Are Finally on Sale on Amazon for Black Friday

    Apple AirTags are 20 off on Amazon right now for Black Friday 2022. These Bluetooth tags help keep track of your items, find missing keys & locate lost luggage.

  • GOP leaders weigh presidential bids

    A number of 2024 Republican hopefuls are taking on Donald Trump as they weigh announcing their own presidential bids. But Trump advisers say more opponents make the former president's path to victory even easier. Kristen Holmes explains.

  • Record Date is set for the Distribution of 25% Interest in Brookfield’s Asset Management Business

    All material approvals have been received and the Manager shares are expected to be distributed on December 9, 2022BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) (“Brookfield”) and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager”) today jointly announced a distribution record date of December 2, 2022 for the previously announced transaction for the public listing and distribution of a 25% interest in Brookfield’s asset management busin

  • UPDATE 1-Putin to meet mothers of soldiers called up to fight in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300,000 reservists who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

  • Gabby Windey Is Open to a Date with Vinny Guadagnino After Ending Engagement: 'I Could Use a Pick-Me-Up'

    The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer ended their engagement in November while Windey and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino were both competing on Dancing with the Stars

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight