Harry Kane Rocked Patek Philippe’s Ultra-Precise Chronograph While Signing With FC Bayern Munich

Fans may be questioning Harry Kane’s recent choice of soccer team, but nobody can deny he has great taste in wrist candy.

The England captain, who recently made the decision to leave his boyhood English club Tottenham Hotspur for German team Bayern Munich, wore a sporty high-performance grand complication by Patek Philippe to sign his new contract at Munich’s Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Unveiled in April 2022, the 1/10th Second Monopusher Chronograph is an ultra-precise piece for an ultra-precise player. In fact, Ref. 5470P-001 was the first chronograph Patek created that could measure and display 10ths of a second in a wristwatch. It also comes with 31 patents, seven of which are exclusive to this model.

Patek Philippe Ref. 5470P-001 1/10th Second Monopusher Chronograph

Patek president Thierry Stern said the idea for the design came about a decade ago when the watchmaker was thinking of ways to improve its CHR 29-535 PS split-seconds chronograph movement. The team decided to replace the split-seconds mechanism with an indication to measure 10ths of a second and increase the frequency from 4 Hz to 5 Hz for greater accuracy. The resulting manually-wound caliber features a column-wheel control, a horizontal dual-clutch with wheels and an instantaneous 30-minute counter, a 10ths-of-a-second module for measurements of the chronograph’s sweep hand, and a small seconds indicator.

It’s not just the inner workings that are impressive, either. Ref. 5470P showcases a platinum case with a diamond on the rim at 6 o’clock and a blue lacquer dial topped by a slightly domed sapphire crystal. It is also fitted with a handsome navy-blue calfskin strap with an embossed fabric pattern, red stitching, and a platinum foldover clasp. The price is available upon request, naturally.

Kane has previously been spotted wearing a Rolex Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, but Patek appears to be his Swiss watchmaker of choice. England’s all-time leading goal scorer has previously donned a World Time flyback chronograph, various Aquanauts, and the ever-popular Nautilus.

The Tottenham captain has certainly left some large boots to fill at the club, but South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min seems ready to step into the role of team leader. He even has a healthy collection of Pateks that includes different variations of the Nautilus and Aquanaut. Let’s see how Bayern Munich’s wrist candy stacks up, then.

