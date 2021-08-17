Harry Kane rejoins Tottenham first team training as Manchester City transfer saga rumbles on

Harry Kane this morning trained with the Tottenham first team for the first time since his belated return from holiday.

Kane ended a five-day period of isolation on Friday, following his arrival back in the UK from a spell in the Bahamas via Florida, but has spent the intervening period working largely with fitness and sports science staff, having not been deemed ready to feature in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Today marks the first time he has been fully integrated with the rest of the Spurs squad under head-coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane’s return to the fold raises the possibility he could feature in Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira or Sunday’s visit to Wolves in the Premier League. Spurs travel to Portugal tomorrow afternoon.

The England captain finally reported back to Spurs on Saturday, August 7 and spent five days in quarantine at the Player Lodge at the club’s Enfield training base, where he worked individually.

Kane remains hopeful that City will formalise their interest in him with a bid before the August 31 transfer deadline, although he has so far been frustrated in attempts to force his way out of his boyhood club.

Spurs are determined not to sell Kane, who has three years remaining on his contract, but Nuno admitted on Sunday that “anything can happen” before the end of the month.

“The decision [to leave out Harry] was made on Saturday, the day we prepared for the match,” the head-coach said. “We have to make decisions, it’s our job.

“Harry is [training] with us, he worked on Sunday morning and he’s getting ready to help the team. We don’t expect [something to happen before the transfer deadline but] we have to be ready to act if necessary because until the 31st anything can happen in football.”

