Harry Kane penalty guides Tottenham past spirited Burnley to boost top four hopes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Jolly
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
Harry Kane celebrates with Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty)
Harry Kane celebrates with Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty)

So now the pressure is on Arsenal. Tottenham have surged past their local rivals to top the North London mini-league, occupying fourth place and perhaps timing their charge to perfection. A second win in four days again included a contentious penalty but, regardless of why they are awarded, Harry Kane converts them and his 37th goal of the season for club and country left Burnley contemplating life in the Championship.

The Champions League may instead beckon for Tottenham after a win, if not necessarily a margin of victory, that reflected their transformation. The low point of Antonio Conte’s reign was defeat at Burnley, prompting his histrionic threat to quit, but he is close to making this season a success. He needs only a win at Norwich and for Arsenal to drop points.

A ground fitting for Champions League football echoed to the sound of Conte’s name at times; a season that began here with Nuno Espirito Santo’s victory over Manchester City has reached a rousing conclusion under his successor this week. If the groundwork was laid in beating Arsenal, and that was the more spectacular scoreline and emphatic performance, Spurs dominated possession and chances. They ought to have taken at least one in open play. Burnley’s tactics fashioned a role reversal of sorts: eight days earlier Jurgen Klopp had accused Conte of being overly defensive, now they faced a side who were.

Spurs were confronted by a back five, which would have been anathema to Sean Dyche, that famous devotee of 4-4-2 but, while he was on the teamsheet as Burnley’s manager, the caretaker Mike Jackson showed a willingness to veer away from Turf Moor orthodoxy with a 5-3-2 formation. Lacking his first-choice centre-backs, in the injured Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, he sought a policy of safety in numbers. It meant right-back Matt Lowton was reinvented on the left of a central trio. In the middle of them, the precocious Nathan Collins led the resistance.

Antonio Conte celebrates (Action Images via Reuters)
Antonio Conte celebrates (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham were challenged to break Burnley down and perhaps weakened by a stomach bug, which affected five players, caused Dejan Kulusevski to start on the bench and revived unhappy memories of ‘lasagne gate,’ the food poisoning that may have cost them Champions League football in 2006. A second virus may not have the same consequences.

Burnley’s gameplan consisted of hoping, packing their penalty area and trying to withstand pressure. If there was scarcely the sense they were perfectly drilled, they kept men behind the ball and held out until the brink of the break, in the face of 79 percent possession and 12 shots. Then they conceded in the 53rd minute of the first half as Tottenham opened the scoring for the second time in four days with a penalty that their visitors disputed.

Davinson Sanchez hoofed the ball on to Ashley Barnes’ outstretched arm. After one of the season’s lengthier VAR reviews, a spot kick was awarded. Kane drilled it past a motionless Nick Pope and his last 21 penalties for Spurs have brought 21 goals.

Nick Pope was in fine form (Getty Images)
Nick Pope was in fine form (Getty Images)

His persistence is among his finest characteristics and it was apparent on a day when he was not at his most clinical. He had spurned a hat-trick of earlier chances, wastefully shooting into the advertising hoardings minutes earlier. He was denied by Pope with one header while Collins contrived to hook another off the line.

While they preserved parity, Burnley’s attacks were rarities but Spurs were indebted to Hugo Lloris for saving when Maxwel Cornet escaped unmarked in the inside-left channel. They had to shot more intent when trailing and Kevin Long headed narrowly wide as Dwight McNeil offered menace with his set-pieces.

It was a damning indictment of Wout Weghorst when he was benched for a player with no goals this season. If Barnes’ role in Tottenham’s decider suggested he had too little impact in the opposition’s penalty area and too much in his own this season, he almost ended a 27-game goal drought, unleashing a shot that hit the post.

At the other end, Pope made twin sharp saves to deny Son Heung-min, batting the second away after a swift turn. His is a valiant attempt to extend Burnley’s six-year stay in the Premier League. Now they only have Aston Villa and Newcastle to face, with consecutive defeats suggesting the Jackson bounce has ended, and a threadbare, injury-ravaged squad looking for favours from elsewhere.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nordstrom shoppers say this ‘perfect’ $108 faux-leather jacket is ‘worth every penny’

    Fashion trends come and go — but certain pieces, like a leather jacket, are timeless.

  • Vanessa Hudgens' logomania tights are everything

    Actor Vanessa Hudgens wore a super unexpected pair of Fendace logo embellished tights from the Fendi and Versace collab

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.