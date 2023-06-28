Harry Kane ‘not going’ to Bayern Munich as Harry Redknapp backs Tottenham to keep talisman

Tottenham fans have been told Harry Kane is “certain” to stay at the club this summer.

Bayern Munich are interested in a move for the England captain, who is ready to move to the German giants if they can agree a fee with Spurs.

The striker has just one year left on his contract but Spurs remain adamant their talisman will not be sold this summer.

Manchester City tried to sign the player two summers ago but have since brought Erling Haaland to the club to great success.

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid have ended their interest in the 29-year-old, while Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Kane as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Naturally, Spurs are eager to tie Kane down to a long-term deal but it remains to be seen whether or not they can secure his future.

Still, Redknapp believes the England captain is destined to stay at his boyhood club for the rest of his top-level career.

“Family would be the all-important thing for him, so there’s no chance he’s going to Bayern Munich. He’ll be staying at Tottenham,” he told BBC Radio Wales.

"He’s not going to want to go to Germany - he’s not taking his family over there, not a chance. So if he stays here, unless you go to Manchester City, you’re not guaranteed to win anything.

"You could go to Manchester United and not win anything. You can go to Chelsea or anywhere else you want to go. At the moment, City are winning everything. They’re on a different level - but City don’t need him. They’ve got Erling Haaland up front and there’s not a spot for Kane any more.

"There’s not a move for him really so I think he’ll stay at Tottenham, I really do.

"I’m very confident about that."