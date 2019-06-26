Tottenham star Harry Kane came painfully close to hitting a hole-in-one

Harry Kane came as close as possible to hitting a hole-in-one on Monday, and shared a pair of painful photos to social media. (Nikola Krstic/Getty Images)

Hitting a hole-in-one is every golfer’s dream, something they hope to accomplish before putting the clubs away for good.

Tottenham Hotspurs star Harry Kane nearly accomplished that feat on Monday — though failed in perhaps the worst way imaginable.

Kane shared a pair of agonizing photos to Twitter on Monday, showing just how close his ball landed to the pin. It truly couldn’t have landed any closer.

Is it possible to get any closer!? ⛳ #HoleInOne pic.twitter.com/WszbrA2Hia — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2019

Just look at how close that divot is to the pin — it’s even starting to fall into the cup. Another half of an inch further, if that, and he may have just holed it.

You have to feel for the 25-year-old striker. But, that’s how golf works.

Better luck next time, Harry.

