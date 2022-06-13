Harry Kane: I’m not overburdened in quest to become England’s leading goalscorer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Mann-Bryans, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gareth Southgate
    English association football player and manager
  • Raheem Sterling
    Raheem Sterling
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Wayne Rooney
    Wayne Rooney
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

England captain Harry Kane insists he does not feel overburdened as he continues his quest to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Kane reached a half-century of senior Three Lions goals as his late penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw against Germany last week.

It is the only goal England have managed in their three Nations League fixtures this month with the visit of Hungary to Molineux on Tuesday night their last of the season.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have scored 69 England goals between them.
Raheem Sterling (left) and Harry Kane have scored 69 England goals between them (Nick Potts/PA)

Manager Gareth Southgate said after the goalless stalemate with Italy on Saturday that he was “concerned” by the reliance on both Kane and Raheem Sterling to score the goals for England.

Asked if he enjoys the pressure of being the player everyone expects to score, Kane replied: “As a striker you have that expectation of yourself and the team have it on you to produce as well.

“I enjoy scoring goals and winning games. That’s the most important thing. I always try to do my best to help the team in every aspect, whether it’s scoring, assists, defending, set-plays.

“There’s no pressure from the other players in terms of making me feel nervous about scoring.

Wayne Rooney ended his England career with a record 53 goals.
Wayne Rooney ended his England career with a record 53 goals (Nick Potts/PA)

“We all know our responsibilities and our jobs and I try to take that responsibility as one of the experienced players. I just enjoy scoring goals.”

The Tottenham striker also backed his team-mates to get back among the goals, with the remainder of the squad currently working with Southgate ahead of the Hungary clash totalling 49 – one short of Kane’s individual contribution, who in turn is just three shy of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.

“If you look over the last two or three years, we’ve definitely had goals in different areas in terms of set-plays, defenders getting goals, midfielders picking up goals,” he said.

“But I think in any team, any top team, you’re going to have a main striker who gets the majority of the goals, a main attacking winger who’s going to get some goals.

“I’m sure every lad who puts on an England shirt wants to go out and score and get assists and affect the game so I guess the most important thing is the mentality, to have that hunger to go and get those goals and that’s kind of what I speak to my team-mates about – getting in the box, the back post, midfield runners getting in there, that’s really important.

“I think going into major tournament football, we’ve done that pretty well. But look, we’re still learning, still improving, the boys are eager to score as many goals as possible and help the team out.”

Kane’s goals at club level have seen him win the Premier League golden boot on three different occasions.

His position as one of the deadliest finishers in the division could come under threat following Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland and the seemingly-imminent arrival of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool.

“The battle for the Golden Boot’s always tough,” he added.

“The Premier League has produced top strikers from around the world for a number of years now.

“Every season I’ve been playing it’s always been a tough battle to win that Golden Boot and you expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League.

“It shows with those two signings that’s going to be the case. It helps, it helps me as a player to have good competition and hopefully to improve and get better, so for sure, I look forward to the challenge.

“I try to focus on myself to begin with. Going into any season, I have things I want to achieve and goals I want to reach and I try not to focus on other players too much in that aspect of things.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Leclerc engine failure

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen once again pounced when rival Charles Leclerc faltered in their race for the Formula One title. Verstappen extended his F1 championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday — his fifth victory of the season — following yet another Leclerc early retirement. Leclerc started from pole, immediately lost the lead in the first corner to Sergio Pérez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, then used smart strategy to cycle his Ferrari back to the front. Le

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord