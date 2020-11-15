Harry Kane looks to the positives after ‘dominant’ England suffer Nations League defeat by Belgium

Harry Kane felt England were somewhat hard done by with their 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday.

After being two down at the break, Gareth Southgate’s side enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half but failed to break down Roberto Martinez’s team.

Kane himself went close in the first half, with his header cleared off the line by Romelu Lukaku, and the 50-cap England captain says the team are disappointed they didn’t take a result after being on top as the game went on.

“We were dominant today, we were unlucky to concede two goals,” he told Sky Sports at full time.

"A deflection [for the first goal] and the second I dont think was a free-kick. From there on we had more possession and created better chances but couldnt find that final ball.

“There are lots of positives to take, we’re disappointed we lost but we can take confidence forward. If we play like this going forward we’ll win the majority of games for sure.”

In contrast to the usual England forward line which sees Kane flanked by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford or Raheem Sterling, there were two alongside the Spurs striker on this occasion who are more inclined to drop deep and link play rather than run in behind and be regular goalscorers, in Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.

Kane didn’t feel there was a lack of incision about England’s play though, and says Grealish must keep taking his chances when they come around at international level.

On a broader note, he noted that while defeat on the night was disappointing, it’s the bigger prize of preparing for major tournaments which remain the overriding objective.

"Mason and Jack are great on the ball and it showed today. [Grealish is a] fantastic player, I really like him. It was great to be out there on the pitch with him today, you can see his qualities on the ball and he’s always looking for the pass which is great for a striker. He’s got to keep his head down and working hard and I’m sure he’ll get more chances.

“[Winning a finals] is always the aim, when you play for national sides it’s with one eye on the major tournaments. That’s what we’re driving toward. All the players here are focused on the summer...it’s a difficult task, there are some top sides in Europe.”

