'Harry Kane lookalike' wanted by police over Twickenham robbery

Police issued e-fit (left) and Harry Kane (right) (Richmond Police/AFP)

Police have issued an e-fit of a "Harry Kane lookalike" wanted over a robbery in south-west London.

The image was shared after the crime took place in an alley along Twickenham Riverside on October 26.

People on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to joke about the man's resemblance to England captain and Bayern Munich striker Kane.

One joked "I think his name is Harry Kane" while another said: "Looks like Richmond Upon Thames Police are looking for Harry Kane!"

Another person quipped "I thought Harry moved to Munich" in a reference to the former Tottenham star's £86.4 million signing to Bayern Munich earlier this year.

Richmond Upon Thames Police posted: "On October 26 between 2000 - 2030hrs, a lone female was robbed in an alley off Twickenham Riverside.

"We are asking for anyone who could identify the person from this EFIT image.

"Please call us on 101 (ref 0711737/23) with any assistance."

In 2019, an uncanny lookalike of Friends actor David Schwimmer was jailed for theft and fraud.

Abdulah Husseini, from Iran, in Blackpool bearing a resemblance to Friends star Schwimmer (PA)

Abdulah Husseini, 36, used a stolen bank card to make or attempt to make fraudulent purchases at four shops in Blackpool, in September 2018.

A CCTV image, which captured the fraudster carrying cans of beer to the till in Iceland, went viral after social media users noted the suspect's likeness to Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom.

The the time, Schwimmer then posted a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a carton of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.

He wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation," he added with the hashtag #itwasntme.