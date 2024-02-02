Harry Kane: Jude Bellingham and I can spearhead England at Euros

Kane and Bellingham are vital to England's hopes in Germany - Getty Images/Mohammad Karamali

Harry Kane believes that his England partnership with Jude Bellingham can flourish at this summer’s European Championship to provide Gareth Southagte’s team with a multidimensional cutting edge.

With 31 goals already this season for club and country, Kane has taken the Bundesliga by storm since moving to Bayern Munich while Bellingham has been exceptional in scoring 18 goals for Real Madrid and often breaking forward from a midfield position.

An attacking partnership between two of the best players in the world will strike fear into England’s opponents in Germany and Kane is confident that they are developing a special understanding.

“Jude’s a fantastic player, really smart and mature and will only get better, and I’m hoping that our relationship will get better from that,” he said. “If you saw some of the games in the camps in November and October we complemented each other well because we understand each other.

“Sometimes Jude will be playing high as a No 9 and I’ll fill that role as a No 10. Sometimes I’ll be No 9, and he’ll play as a 10. I don’t want to say they are ‘free’ roles but we both have more to our games than just one position. We see the pitch, see where the space is and try and get involved. I’m hoping that will blossom the more we play with each other.”

In an interview with The Times, Kane also highlighted the spirit that has been forged over recent years inside Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“Sometimes you go to teams and of course you get on with your team-mates and you train but you’re not always friends away from football,” he said. “But with this England team now ... we have a really good group. We text. We’re always in touch, keeping an eye on each other and that’s great to be a part of.

“That’s part of why we’ve been so successful with England. I feel in a really good place, physically and mentally. I feel my game’s really strong and I’m happy that’s been shown on the pitch with the numbers.”