Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich ending record-breaking Tottenham career

England captain Harry Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

The striker signs for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons and could make his debut in Saturday's German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

In a social media post he said he "felt this was the time to leave" Spurs.

Kane trained with his new team-mates on Saturday morning as Bayern prepared for their home game at the Allianz Arena against the German Cup champions RB Leipzig at 19:45 BST.

"So obviously I got straight into the Super Cup and hopefully I play some part in that," Kane said.

Kane was linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021, and his future had been uncertain this summer because he only had one year left on his contract at Spurs.

He was also linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid earlier this summer, before Bayern made their move. After having several bids rejected, a deal was agreed on Thursday, with Kane flying to Munich on Friday to finalise matters.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the club had "reluctantly agreed to his transfer".

"We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term," Levy said.

"Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer."

Kane is Bayern's 'dream player'

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

Kane, who is England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals and was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career," said Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt at Bayern and has signed until 2027.

"This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here."

Bayern Munich claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season - and 11th in a row - and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said their pursuit had been "a long process" but that Kane was their "absolute dream player right from the start".

"He is a perfect fit for us and the club's DNA in terms of both football and character," he added.

"World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we're convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story

"Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal scorers of our time."

Club president Herbert Hainer said the transfer required "tenacity, bite and perseverance", adding: "Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga."

'It's not a goodbye' - Kane's message

Kane joined Spurs' academy in 2004, signing his first professional contract in 2010 and making his senior debut in 2011.

Loan spells away from the club followed before he returned to establish himself as Spurs' main striker in the 2014-15 season, scoring 31 goals in all competitions and winning the PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

He passed Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer in February 2023 with his 267th club goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City and finished last season with 30 Premier League goals as Spurs ended a difficult season in eighth place.

Kane posted a video on social media saying: "Obviously, a lot of emotions going through me right now and sad to be leaving the club I've spent 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy, to a 30-year-old man.

"There have been so many great moments and special memories; memories I will cherish forever."

He added: "I felt this was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved talk."I think it's important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.

"It's not a goodbye because you never know how things will pan out in the future."

Levy said Kane was a "model professional" and "an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps".

"We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football's elite strikers," added Levy.

"It has been a truly remarkable journey.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future.

"It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He's a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history."

Spurs face Brentford in their first match of the season on Sunday and manager Ange Postecoglou said the club would "move forward without Harry".

