Harry Kane, Joe Lewis, a Bahamas resort co-owned by Tiger Woods and the keys to his Tottenham future

Joe Lewis, Tottenham's owner, has been hosting Harry Kane's summer holiday in the Bahamas for the past five years - Paul Kane/Getty Images

Harry Kane’s favourite holiday spot is the 600-acre luxury Albany resort in the Bahamas which is co-owned by Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Justin Timberlake and Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis.

Just as he is said to have done for the past five years or so, Kane spent this summer unwinding with his family on Albany’s private beach, around the three pools, on the championship golf course designed by Els, in the exclusive restaurants and strolling the marina.

The Albany has become a home from home for the Kanes, even during times of uncertainty over the striker’s future and the irony of the England captain kicking back at the resort co-owned by Lewis while trying to engineer a move to Manchester City two years ago was not lost on many.

Lewis did not involve himself in that saga, happily hosting the Kanes during a summer in which Tottenham’s star player returned late for pre-season training, and left the difficult decisions and conversations to chairman Daniel Levy, who managed to see off City’s interest pretty easily.

Daniel Levy comfortably saw off Man City's interest in Kane in 2021 when he had three years left on his contract - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

That is what Lewis has paid Levy handsomely for over the course of more than 20 years and the 86-year-old has largely been a hands-off owner, who is thought to have invested more of his private wealth in his art collection, which has been estimated to be worth £1billion, than Tottenham.

Levy set a world record by selling Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for £85 million in 2013 and Lewis set a world record by selling a David Hockney painting for £70.3 million last year – a month after he ceased to be a ‘person with significant control’ at Tottenham.

The announcement of Lewis giving up any significant control was part of an update issued to Companies House of a reorganisation of the Lewis Family Trusts and it was accompanied by a Spurs briefing that the running of the club would in no way change.

One high-profile source who has worked with Levy and Tottenham for well over a decade told Telegraph Sport that Lewis ‘never gets involved’ in football-related decisions which is why reports of him ordering Levy to sell Kane if he will not sign a new contract have been met with caution by those who know both men.

Lewis would presumably be interested in whether or not Kane’s sale or exit would impact the value of Tottenham to potential investors at a time when talks over investment are said to be continuing amid links to Liberty Media, who already own the Formula One Group.

Joe Lewis, left, was reported to have ordered Levy to sell Kane if he is unwilling to sign a new contract but that story is being met with caution by those who know both men - AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Alongside claims that Lewis does not want Kane to leave on a free transfer were suggestions that Manchester United have not ruled out rekindling their interest. Levy has always been clear that an English rival would have to pay considerably more than an overseas club and it is hard to imagine Lewis disagreeing or even troubling himself too much with that.

It is not just Lewis himself with whom the Kanes have developed a relationship outside football, as the family are also known to get on well with the billionaire’s daughter Vivienne, who is said to have been a more regular attendee at Spurs games than her father over recent years.

Eagle-eyed viewers might even have noticed that Vivienne Lewis was on the video call of family and friends who shared the Kanes baby reveal that was filmed on the Tottenham Amazon documentary. Their second daughter, who was born in 2018, is called Vivienne Jane, although there is nothing to suggest that is anything other than a coincidence.

Whether or not there is any influence being exerted by Lewis, it is clear that Levy has his toughest job to date this summer over Kane, with the balance of power shifting into the player’s favour, which has already been illustrated by his refusal to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

There is a theory that Levy’s preference would be to sell Kane to PSG if he will not sign a contract because the Spurs chairman believes he would be able to extract the biggest fee from the French club.

But the 29-year-old, who turns 30 on Friday, will not countenance that particular move this summer, which has pretty much ruled out the prospect of a foreign bidding war and left Levy to brace himself for a new offer from Bayern Munich, who have been extremely public in their belief that Kane is open to a move to Germany.

New head coach Ange Postecoglou had remained relaxed and light-hearted over constant questions regarding Kane’s future on the club’s pre-season tour until a German reporter held up a Bayern shirt with the player’s name on and asked him if he thought it looked good.

Postecoglou gave a withering response and Tottenham have banned the reporter from future press activity, which has only further stoked the Kane fire that will keep crackling until any such time as there is clarity on his future or the transfer window shuts.

In the meantime, Lewis is already likely to have reserved Kane’s favourite residence on his Albany estate for next summer – regardless of how the latest Spurs saga is resolved.

