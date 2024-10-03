Harry Kane was ‘invisible’: Bild criticise England captain’s performance against Aston Villa

Harry Kane had a night to forget at Villa Park - PA/Mike Egerton

Harry Kane was accused of going missing in another big game by German tabloid Bild following Bayern Munich’s Champions League defeat at Aston Villa.

The German tabloid gave Kane its second-lowest possible mark for his performance at Villa Park, branding him “invisible” days after attacking his performance in Bayern’s 1-1 draw against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

“Had ankle problems after the Leverkusen clash, but was fit in time,” the publication wrote of Kane. “The England star was hardly seen and missed a great header chance to equalise shortly before the end.”

Kane was given a rating of five in a system where one is the best rating and six the worst.

“When he returned home, the captain of the English national team remained invisible,” Bild added. “Just as he did against Leverkusen.

“[He] only managed his only shot on goal seconds before the final whistle.”

Following Saturday’s game against Leverkusen, Bild questioned his failure to find the net in a “big game” following 10 goals in seven appearances this season, including a hat-trick against rock-bottom Holstein Kiel.

In an article headlined, “The BITTER Kane truth”, sports editor Walter Straten wrote: “Lots of effort, too little success. Harry Kane is hanging around alone up front. What good are three goals against Kiel if he doesn’t even get a shot on goal in a big game like yesterday?

“Fairness dictates that we shouldn’t unleash the Kane-can’t-win-a-title curse now. Especially since he had to leave injured.”

The England captain suffered a painful knock to his ankle in the Leverkusen match and made a swift return for the trip to Villa.

Kane has scored 54 goals in 53 games for Bayern since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur last summer and recently reached 50 goal involvements in the Bundesliga in just 35 games, breaking a record previously held by Erling Haaland.