Harry Kane’s hunger for competition driving him on despite lack of rest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Hytner
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Kane is discussing his summer break, which will begin after England’s Nations League tie against Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday night, and last for a little over three weeks. It is plainly not long enough.

The striker will make his 62nd appearance of the season for club and country against Hungary and, on 9 July, he will be on a flight to South Korea for Spurs’s pre-season tour when, as an aside, he will be assailed by Son Heung-min mania.

Related: Southgate warns England players and families against Netflix documentary

The new season will resume with indecent haste – the Premier League kicks off on 5 August, a week earlier than last year – and it will be a relentless churn of weekend-midweek-weekend fixtures until the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on 21 November.

What will Kane do with his precious three weeks off? How can he draw the maximum value from it? By getting away, first and foremost. “I’ll be abroad for the three weeks,” he says. By kicking back with his wife and children and by keeping on top of his fitness in the gym, even if he does not think “you can lose too much in three weeks”.

One other thing – golf. Kane will fit in a round whenever he can and he will also compete in the two-day Icons Series at the Liberty National club in New Jersey, which begins on 30 June. “It’ll be good fun, playing under pressure in front of a crowd,” Kane says, nonchalantly. At which point, it is fair to assume he is simply addicted to competing.

Kane describes it as a Ryder Cup-style showpiece, sports stars from the United States going up against a Rest of the World team. He runs through a couple of the players on his side: the Liverpool midfielder James Milner; the boxer Canelo Álvarez. Kane does not mention another teammate, the Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola. Imagine this had happened last summer …

England (3-4-3) Pope; Walker, Coady, Guéhi; James, Phillips, Bellingham, Saka; Bowen, Kane, Sterling

Hungary (3-4-2-1) Dibusz; Lang, Orban, At Szalai; Fiola, Schafer, A Nagy, Z Nagy; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Ad Szala

In contrast to back then, when Kane tried and failed to drive a move to City, he feels settled at Spurs, who have been revitalised under Antonio Conte and returned to the Champions League.

“First and foremost, I’m looking forward to getting away [on holiday] but the plan is to get back [for pre-season] on 8 July and head to Korea with the boys,” Kane says. “I look forward to another season [at Spurs]. I got on really well with Antonio in the time he was there and I’m looking forward to next season and what’s to come.”

Back to golf. Kane name-checks a couple of the US team: the swimming legend Michael Phelps and the NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who he is friends with.

Kane plays off scratch and he said on the Friday before last that, when his football career was over, he would love to win the Green Jacket at the Masters. “You never know! I’m doing all right,” he adds now.

Would Kane seriously consider becoming a professional golfer? “That’s a long way away,” he replies. “You never say never in anything. I’m way off what the pros are at – I know that for sure. I’m concentrating on football. Golf is a great hobby to have to get away from football – especially during the season. That’s what I use it for at the moment.”

Kane’s juices are going because of Hungary, when England want to record a first win of the Nations League campaign. They opened with a loss to Hungary in Budapest on the Saturday before last before drawing with Germany in Munich and Italy at Molineux. A goal in open play is overdue. England’s only reward so far has been Kane’s penalty equaliser against Germany.

The performances have been mainly stilted and they have led to the usual frustrations, the criticism of the manager, Gareth Southgate; the progress under him overlooked. The goalscoring burden has come to rest heavily on Kane, with Southgate saying the load had to be spread more evenly away from the captain and Raheem Sterling. Not that Kane seems unduly flustered. By that or the three results so far.

“Being an England player, you’re always going to have criticism when maybe you don’t win for a couple of games,” Kane says. “But within this squad and the staff and manager, we have a bigger vision of where we want to go and, of course, the World Cup is the most important thing for us this year. It’s been important to use these Nations League games to prepare for that.”

All the while, Kane edges closer to the England goalscoring record. His penalty against Germany was his 50th – three short of Wayne Rooney’s mark. Kane’s mind goes back to the game in which Rooney overtook the previous record holder, Sir Bobby Charlton – the 2-0 Wembley win over Switzerland in 2015. Kane scored the first that night, on his fourth England appearance, before Rooney added a late penalty.

“I remember when he broke the record, how much it meant to him and even for me – being a part of it,” Kane says. “I kept my shirt from that day and I have it up in my house. Not for any reason but maybe looking at that every day gave me the motivation to one day try to achieve that.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Childhood memories translate to cricket boom in Thunder Bay, Ont., that's attracting national interest

    Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • NHL Draft: Penguins' biggest needs, top prospects

    With the Crosby-Malkin era conceivably coming to an end, the prospect pool for the Penguins also appears to be at an all-time low.

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was

  • Canada's men's team suffers straight sets loss to France in Volleyball Nations League

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team lost their second straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2022 preliminary round match following a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) defeat to the reigning Olympic gold medallists France on Friday in Ottawa. Stephen Maar led Canada with 12 points. Pearson Eshenko added eight. Barthélémy Chinenyeze scored 15 to lead France. The Canadian men's squad dropped its opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday. Canada returns to action on Saturday against Ita

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.