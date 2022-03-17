Harry Kane: The historic goalscoring records Tottenham striker is closing in on

Harry Kane became the highest scorer of away goals in the Premier League on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry Kane made more Premier League history on Wednesday when he scored in Tottenham’s 2-0 win at Brighton.

Here, we take a look at Kane’s goalscoring prowess.

Away King

The most away goals in Premier League history (95) 👑 pic.twitter.com/MGxvX916AC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 16, 2022

Kane’s clinical finish at the Amex Stadium saw him become the leading scorer of away goals in Premier League history.

It was his 95th on the road in just 139 games and moved him clear of Wayne Rooney to highlight just what a top striker he is.

He has scored at Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool along the way, so knows how to do it in the big games.

High Five

Harry Kane scored his 178th #PL goal overall, surpassing Frank Lampard (177) to become the competition’s outright fifth-highest scorer ✨#BHATOT | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/lD4hUPd60d — Premier League (@premierleague) March 16, 2022

The England captain’s ascent up the all-time list of scorers has picked up pace in recent weeks on the back of seven goals in the last six games.

He recently climbed above Thierry Henry and overtook another Premier League great after his strike at Brighton, moving above Frank Lampard into fifth on the list with 178.

If he can continue his recent form then Sergio Aguero’s total of 184 could also be surpassed this season. Kane has made clear his desire to overtake Alan Shearer’s record of 260 and, if he stays fit, few would back against him doing it in the next few seasons.

Jimmy in his sights

121/121 - Harry Kane has scored 243 goals in all competitions for Spurs, netting an equal amount both home and away (121 - 1 neutral). Symmetry. pic.twitter.com/S4xbdf50Du — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2022

Kane is also quickly gaining ground on Jimmy Greaves’ all-time goalscoring record for Tottenham. He has 243 goals for his boyhood club, needing another 24 to overtake the great Greaves’ tally of 266.

Whether he beats that is of course dependent on what his future holds as he tried to leave the club last summer and if Spurs fail to make the top four this time around he could again look to move on.