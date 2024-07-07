Harry Kane hails Bukayo Saka after England penalty redemption: ‘I know the mentality he’s got’

Harry Kane says England’s players are “enjoying the ride” on their rollercoaster Euro 2024 campaign, as he joined the Bukayo Saka love-in following last night’s dramatic victory over Switzerland.

England reached their second consecutive European Championship semi-final with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in Dusseldorf and will meet the Netherlands in the last-four on Wednesday.

Once again, however, Gareth Southgate’s side came within a whisker of being knocked out in normal time, requiring a late equaliser from Saka to keep their hopes alive, after Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time leveller against Slovakia had done the same in the last 16.

“Unbelievable,” said Kane. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions again. To come back after going 1-0 behind so late in the game. We did what we’ve been doing for the whole tournament and found a way to get through.

"The longer we go in the competition in the manner we’re doing it, it just gives us more and more belief that we’re finding ways to win. We’re enjoying it, we’re enjoying the ride.

“We’re proud to be in another semi-final because we know how much it means to everyone back home watching. We want to do everyone proud and that’ll be no different on Wednesday.”

Saka’s stunning strike forced extra-time after Breel Embolo’s opener had threatened to send the Swiss into the first major tournament semi-final in their history.

The Arsenal forward, deployed here as a right-wing-back, had been England’s best performer on the night and capped the display by exorcising his penalty demons in the shootout, scoring England’s third spot-kick, three years after his Wembley miss had sealed their fate in the final of the last Euros against Italy.

“What a performance, the whole game,” Kane said. “Playing in a position that he’s played before but that he’s not used to playing. He was our real outlet with the ball, he caused them problems all game.

“He got the goal he fully deserved with a fantastic finish, got us back in the game when we needed it most. Then without the ball as well, the work he put in, the shift he put in. The blocks, the tackles, right up until the 120th minute.

“And then to step up the way he did. I know the mentality he’s got and I knew he’d be comfortable at that situation even though what happened in the past. A fantastic night for him and he deserved it.”