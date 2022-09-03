Harry Kane to the fore again as Tottenham edge past Fulham

Sam Dean
·4 min read
Harry Kane scored the winner as Spurs did just enough to beat Fulham at home - GETTY IMAGES
Harry Kane scored the winner as Spurs did just enough to beat Fulham at home - GETTY IMAGES

Harry Kane seems to be edging closer to a new goalscoring record with each passing game these days, and his latest strike for Tottenham Hotspur took him to the brink of another one. Kane’s second-half tap-in brought up goal number 43 in London derbies in the Premier League, putting him level with Thierry Henry at the top of that particular chart.

One suspects it will not take Kane long to surpass the former Arsenal striker, especially if Spurs continue to attack with the same aggression and speed as they did in spells of this victory over Fulham. When the spaces open up and the forwards get their legs moving, Antonio Conte’s side are a genuinely thrilling sight to behold.

That is not to say that Spurs produced top-gear football throughout this match, though. Fulham proved to be irritating opponents for long chunks of this game, and on another day they might even have snatched a point here.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, so effective in these early weeks of the season, made it a genuinely nervy finish for Spurs. The Fulham striker’s sixth goal of the campaign was a strike of the highest class, and he almost notched another to rob the hosts of two points at the death.

By the time the final whistle blew, the win was all that mattered for Conte. His team remains unbeaten this season and, while they only played in bursts here, there was a sense that the forwards, especially, are beginning to gel. New signing Richarlison was energetic, effective and endlessly watchable on his first start for Spurs, while Kane was as decisive as ever.

Fulham have already shown this season that they will be a far tougher unit to crack than they were in their previous two top-flight campaigns, and their renewed defensive resilience was tested to its limit in the opening exchanges as Conte’s side pressed and pushed for an early goal.

Kane was the first to go close, testing Bernd Leno with a sharp strike from the edge of the box, before Fulham full-back Kenny Tete denied Richarlison with a desperate block in his own six-yard box. Tim Ream also produced a fine block, this time on Son Heung-min, who then went on to strike the bar from Kane’s chipped pass.

Richarlison was picking up dangerous positions all over the final third. With Marco Silva’s side becoming increasingly overwhelmed, the Brazilian almost reached Kane’s through ball before he produced a slick exchange of passes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box. Hojbjerg’s finish, low into Leno’s corner, was powerful and accurate.

The one-goal lead was the least that Spurs deserved, although Fulham could reasonably point to the misfortune of losing their left-back, Antonee Robinson, to injury. The goal came down that side, and substitute Kevin Mbabu — usually a right-back — did not look entirely comfortable with his role.

The home side’s dominance was unquestionable and it continued after the break, with Fulham reliant on Leno to keep them in the contest. The former Arsenal goalkeeper, booed for his previous allegiances, was sharp enough to deny both Richarlison and Ryan Sessegnon.

A second goal felt inevitable, though, and it was similarly predictable that Kane would be at the centre of it. Sessegnon’s shot was parried by Leno, and there was the England captain to push the ball into the empty net.

Kane was once again in the right place at the right time as he scores the second for Spurs - REUTERS
Kane was once again in the right place at the right time as he scores the second for Spurs - REUTERS

Such was Conte’s confidence at this point, he even took Kane off the pitch. Perhaps that was an error, as Mitrovic soon seized on Kenny Tete’s pass, shifted the ball onto his right foot and lasered a scorching effort into the top corner of the net. A second almost followed a few minutes later, when Hugo Lloris was forced to dive to his left to stop the Fulham striker’s deflected effort.

As Fulham pushed, Spurs were able to counter at speed. Richarlison thought he had scored his first Spurs goal, converting Sessegnon’s cross, and even ripped off his own shirt in celebration of his late effort. A booking followed, but the goal was promptly disallowed for offside in the build-up. A needless yellow card and a red face for Richarlison, then, but far more important than that were the three points for the north Londoners.

