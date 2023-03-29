Harry Kane’s family expecting a new arrival – Wednesday’s sporting social

PA Sport Staff
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29.

Football

Harry Kane shared some big news.

Peter Crouch addressed the ‘virgin’ quote.

James Maddison beat Eric Dier at Countdown.

Marcus Rashford was hard at work.

Scotland enjoyed their victory over Spain.

The celebrations also continued for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

A post shared by Emi Martinez (@emi_martinez26)

A post shared by Cristian Romero (@cutiromero2)

Son Heung-min was as proud as ever to represent South Korea.

A post shared by Son HeungMin(손흥민)🇰🇷 (@hm_son7)

A new addition for Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi.

A post shared by Renan Lodi (@renan_lodi)

Kai Havertz brought a passion to life.

Harry Redknapp visited friends in Loch Lomond.

A post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp)

Happy birthday, Leah Williamson.

Ian Wright enjoyed an Arsenal reunion.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was striving for the right work-life balance.

Motor racing

Lando Norris arrived Down Under.

Rugby union

George North was glad to be back with Ospreys.

Rowing

Hump day on a big week for Helen Glover.

A post shared by Helen (@helenglovergb)

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marked the halfway point of the 2023 Premier League.

