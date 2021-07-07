England fans go wild as Three Lions reach historic first final since 1966

(REUTERS)

Scenes of jubilation erupted across London and the rest of the country as England secured their place in the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions are now just one historic win away from their first major silverware since 1966 after coming from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley.

Home fans will now dare to dream as the prospect of winning Euro 2020 on home soil moved to within touching distance.

A party atmosphere was under way up and down the country after the final whistle blew on Wednesday night.

In London’s Trafalgar Square, fans were seen shirtless and throwing beers into the air. Supporters grouped together at the London landmark with chants of "Southgate you're the one" and "Don't take me home" ringing out. Stewards could be seen trying to move the fans on, but they continued to sing loudly in the fan zone.

It was captain Harry Kane, under the watchful eyes of a jubilant Duke of Cambridge, David Beckham and Boris Johnson in the stands, who gave England the lead after bundling home the rebound when his penalty was saved in extra-time to send the Three Lions on the way to a final showdown with Italy on Sunday.

Earlier, forward Raheem Sterling pressured Danish captain Simon Kjaer into sending the ball into his own net, less than 10 minutes after the visitors took a shock lead through Mikkel Damsgaard’s thunderbolt free-kick.

Fans in Trafalgar Square celebrate England qualifying for the Euro 2020 final (PA)

The majority of the 60,000 fans inside the stadium roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling extra-time period. The anthemic Three Lions and its familiar “It’s coming home” refrain reverberated around Wembley at the final whistle.

It was a game of contrasting emotions for England fans, including inside the stadium, in pubs and fan zones, and those among the estimated 20 million watching on television at home.

Supporters in London’s Trafalgar Square were sent into raptures each time England scored, with those in the fan zone roaring loudly, jumping on to the tables and throwing their beers in the air.

England fans celebrate after the match, in Vinegar Yard, London (Action Images via Reuters)

Chants of “Come on England” and “It’s coming home” became common place.

Police charged into crowds at Leicester Square after fans climbed on top of a double-decker bus in chaotic scenes.

England fans young and old in Croydon celebrated together as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their historic win.

John Engall, 65, from Bedington, who was 10 during the 1966 World Cup final, said he felt “absolutely fantastic”.

“I remember ‘66 but I’m much more ecstatic now than when I was 10,” he said.

“It was a brilliant game, it could have gone either way but well, it seems to have gone our way.”

20 year-old Nandeli Pelembe said: “I was very nervous in extra time, I thought it was going to go to penalties and I hate penalties.”

He added: “I’ve got work tomorrow, but I’m going to have a late one with the boys when we get back home, so that should be good.”

Earlier, the 8,000 UK-based Danes inside Wembley celebrated wildly in the 30th minute as their side took an unlikely lead.

Fans in Trafalgar Square were left silent by the Danish opener - the first that England conceded in the tournament - and home supporters could be heard swearing and booing after the ball hit the net.

James Little, 19, a student from Sutton, south London, said: “I’m gobsmacked to be honest, we haven’t conceded in this tournament and I feel like the way we play means we need to score first.

“It’s a long way back from here, I hope the semi-final curse doesn’t strike again - this is the best chance we have to win.”

England were installed as clear favourites among bookmakers to beat Denmark, having progressed through the tournament without conceding a goal.

The Danes had emerged from heartbreak in their opening match defeat to Finland - when talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch - to make it into the last four.

England’s victory means the men’s team will play in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup, which they won.

