Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record in World Cup 2022 quarter-final against France

(Getty Images)

Harry Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s all-time England scoring record with his 53rd international goal in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against France.

Kane scored from the penalty spot in the second half when he sent Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris the wrong way after Bukayo Saka was fouled.

The goal drew England level at 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead in the first half.

Kane then missed a penalty to move ahead of Rooney when he blazed over from 12 yards late on with England 2-1 down.

Kane, who scored on his England debut against Lithuania at Wembley in 2015, has reached 53 international goal in 80 caps. Rooney took 120 matches to reach the milestone.

After failing to score in the group stage in Qatar, Kane has now found the net in back-to-back knockout matches after his goal in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last-16.

Kane now has eight goals in total at World Cups following his six in Russia in 2018 when he won the Golden Boot.

Gary Lineker holds the England record for goals at World Cups, with 10.