Harry Kane in England's lineup for his 100th international game

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane is set to start his 100th game for England, becoming only the 10th player in the team's history to reach that milestone.

Kane was named in England's starting lineup as captain for its UEFA Nations League game against Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

The Bayern Munich striker will be the first England player since Wayne Rooney in 2014 to get to 100 caps and, at 31 and still one of world soccer’s most lethal strikers, is on track to break former goalkeeper Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances for the national team.

Kane's 100 games have included two European Championship finals — one lost to Italy in 2021, the other to Spain this year — and a World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018. That's the closest England has come to a major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Kane made his England debut in 2015 against Lithuania under manager Roy Hodgson, and current caretaker manager Lee Carsley is the fourth different coach of his national team career.

