Harry Kane: England Euros semi-final win over Denmark one of the proudest moments of my life

Matchwinner Harry Kane says England’s dramatic, unforgettable Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark was “one of the proudest moments” of his life.

The Three Lions captain enjoyed a starring role as Gareth Southgate’s side booked a Wembley showdown with Italy on Sunday night, scoring the rebound off his own saved penalty in extra time to seal a first major tournament final appearance for his country since the 1966 World Cup.

It was a fourth goal in three knockout games for Kane, who has bounced back brilliantly from a slow start to the European Championship that led many to criticise his performances and some to even question his place in the starting lineup.

The Tottenham talisman will now have his eyes firmly fixed on spearheading England to end 55 years of hurt this weekend, and perhaps even claim the Golden Boot for tournament top scorer while he’s at it.

Kane currently trails Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick by a single goal in the standings ahead of Sunday’s final - England’s very first at the Euros.

Speaking to ITV after some amazing scenes at the home of English football, Kane said: “For once it fell our way today. Credit to the boys - what a performance. After going 1-0 down we responded really well and controlled the game, and dug deep in extra time.

“Obviously it wasn’t the penalty I wanted to execute, it went lower than I thought, and it was just a bonus to see it bounce back and to pop it home.

“It’s the first time in our history as a nation, getting through to the European final at Wembley, and it’s one of the proudest moments in my life, for sure. But we haven’t won it yet, we’ve got one more to go.”

