Harry Kane emerges from periphery to send England into ecstasy

If you have ever been at the bottom of a pile-on, you’ll know the anxiety.

The darkness. The claustrophobia. The fear of not knowing how long you will be there for. Sometimes, as the weight of everyone else’s body presses longer against yours, you doubt if you will even come out at all.

But in one corner of Wembley just off the marked pitch, the man at the bottom found only relief. The darkness was welcomed, nothing but love and warmth from the bodies above as the density of mass distorts the eruption of noise raining down from the stands.

Finally, Harry Kane has his goal. The currency of his craft, his raison d’être. Elusive for the first few weeks of this tournament, through awkward, heavy-legged displays. Just five attempts on goal across all three Group D matches. Only one of those on target. A shooter not shooting, as counter-intuitive as a fighter not fighting.

It was here with only his second effort within the frame of the goal that the duck was broken. A tired core contorted, neck strained further as he headed Jack Grealish’s cross past Manuel Neuer in the 86th minute. England two, Germany nil and, most importantly, a spot in the quarter-finals of what over the last couple of days has become one of the most opening international tournaments in memory.

The celebration was pure ecstasy in that Kane did not really know what to do with himself. Surely he’s not forgotten, but the usual jump and pulled uppercut were nowhere to be seen. Instead, a run and jump, legs and body parallel to the ground. Both had already taken plenty of punishment from Antonio Rudiger and Mats Hummels before crashing to the more forgiving Wembley turf.

In both ways, this was what we have come to expect from Kane. Long term, it’s been goals. But the short term of positional discomfort and just plain lethargy were evident, too. And the relief contained within his bedlam was tenfold and spiked with copious amounts of goodwill from the 40,000 fans and expectant bodies on top of him.

There was a moment at the end of the first half that spoke of the Kane England fans know and the Kane we were reluctantly getting used to.

In the 42nd minute, he received the ball about 35 yards out, turning to run at the German defence for the first time. You could sense the fear in the opposition backline as he held off two defenders, directly proportional to the encouraging roar as England fans recognised a moment Tottenham fans have been well accustomed to. But Matthias Ginter knew it too, well enough to opt for the foul rather than legal means of stopping Kane.

It was still there. That drive, that desire to go towards the frame the thing that brings him joy. But only briefly - like a flutter of the heart or turn of the stomach to let you know a love or anxiety for someone or something. Not much, but enough to know the residues of emotion are still there, even if not as strong.

The applause at the referee’s whistle gave an indication of where we are at with the England captain. Some will have cheered the free-kick in a promising position. But it felt a little like forced encouragement. The kind you might reserve for an ageing rockstar who can’t quite do it anymore. But heck, once those opening chords to Satisfaction hit, you’d be a fool not to pop.

But Harry Kane is only 27 years into a life spent largely on the straight and narrow, off the back of a 2020/21 season with 35 goals for club and country, along with a career-best 14 Premier League assists

The vices non-existent - football being his only excess, which may be the problem. Very few have racked up more minutes than him, and even fewer will have approached each one with the same kind of vigour. Kane might rank as one of football’s worst coasters.

Who knows whether he’s injured or just knackered, but either is a problem and revealed themselves in patches. Timo Werner’s one-on-one chance in the first-half came through Kane’s inability to match Mats Hummel’s leap for a header he needed to win.

The opening period ended with the striker snatching at a ball that broke in his path and chasing it for a second touch in the six-yard box he was never going to get. That was one of his nine touches in the opening 45 minutes, and his first in the box.

There were periods where it looked like the game was happening around him. Every now and again he would act as a bounce-board for Raheem Sterling or Bukayo Saka’s bursts in-field. Yet there were occasions when it seemed he was on the periphery of it all. An observer in parts of the field where he is usually the headline act, playing adjacent when he used to be the play itself.

As with all pile-ons, the acclaim you missed by featuring at the bottom is offset by the end. The big reveal as players peel themselves away one by one to reveal the hero at the bottom.

Kane got to his feet, heavy from the weight of his teammates but free from the burden of expectation, if only for a few days. England have their knockout win over Germany and a quarter-final to look forward to. Perhaps, they also have their Kane back.

