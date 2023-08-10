Harry Kane to decide Tottenham future as Bayern Munich make transfer breakthrough

Tottenham have accepted an offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, leaving the striker with a decision to make on whether to move to Germany.

Spurs finally agreed a deal with Bayern worth more than £86.4million on Wednesday, following a summer of protracted negotiations.

They had previously rejected three offers from the German club for Kane, who had made it clear that he wanted his future resolved before Spurs' opening fixture of the season, away at Brentford on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Kane was leaning towards staying in north London after Bayern's third bid was turned down, with the England captain enjoying working under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract and, if he opts to stay, he would be able to leave his boyhood club on a free transfer next summer if he does not sign a new deal in the interim.

Tottenham have not given up hope of persuading Kane to agree a new contract but he has made it clear that he will not consider fresh terms while the transfer window remains open, prompting Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, to finally agree a package with Bayern rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year's time.

Kane must now decide whether to remain at Spurs for at least a further season and see how Postecoglou's rebuild progresses or join the perennial Bundesliga champions, who have won their last 11 domestic titles and are among the favourites for the Champions League this season under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 30-year-old is understood to want Spurs to get a fee in the event that he leaves, which may influence his thinking.

Harry Kane’s fate lies in his own hands (PA)

Kane, though, is just 51 goals short of Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League haul and has previously made it clear he wants to beat the record.

Postecoglou has left the club to determine Kane's future but called for a quick resolution to talks and insists he has a contingency in the event that he leaves.

“I've always had these contingencies in my head anyway, whether it's Harry or anyone else, there's no guarantee about anybody,” the Australian said on Sunday.

“I don't know what's in Harry's mind... I think all these things will obviously play out over the next period, we'll deal with what happens from there. From my perspective I've got a team to build here.”

Kane has started three of Spurs' four pre-season friendlies under Postecoglou, scoring four times in the 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the weekend, but he said out Tuesday's defeat to Barcelona in Spain, with Richarlison leading the line.

In the event that Kane leaves, the Brazilian would be expected to lead the line next season, although Spurs have signed young Argentine forward Alejo Veliz and are interested in Gift Orban, who plays for Belgian club Gent.