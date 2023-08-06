Harry Kane cuts through the noise as Tottenham frailties expose need for Micky van de Ven

Harry Kane scored four goals Tottenham beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 in north London in a friendly for the people of Ukraine.

The Ange Postecoglou at Spurs got underway with his first home game in charge since being appointed in June before they begin their Premier League campaign away at Brentford next weekend.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to pick out five key things about Postecoglou’s first home game in charge.

Kane shines amid speculation

Perhaps this was Harry Kane’s final game in a Spurs shirt but he brushed aside the speculation about his future to score four in a clinical display.

Kane captained Spurs despite being the subject of a ‘final’ bid from Bayern Munich on Friday, believed to be worth around £86million plus add-ons. It is not yet clear if Spurs will accept the offer or risk their talisman walking away for nothing at the end of this season but, whatever happens, Kane remains focussed on the task at hand.

Kane shone despite constant links with a move to Bayern Munich (PA)

Unlike two summers ago, when he tried to force a move to Manchester City and subsequently missed the opening-day win over the champions, Kane -- who earned a raucous standing ovation from supporters when he was replaced by scorer of the fifth goal, Dane Scarlett, with 10 minutes remaining -- is plainly going to keep giving his all for the club while he remains a Spurs player.

So unless anything changes in the next week, expect him to line up against Brentford on the opening day of the Premier League season.

And Kane would score a bucket-load for ultra-attacking Spurs

It took Kane less than a minute to have his first effort on goal and the England captain finished the friendly with a clinical hatful of goals.

Whether or not results dramatically improve under Postecoglou, it is already obvious that Kane will get far more chances than he did for Antonio Conte’s stagnant Spurs side. Really, he should score a bucket-full next season.

After opening the scoring from the penalty spot, his goals were all smart close-range finishes after cute assists from James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and sub Manor Solomon, respectively.

The prospect of the trio, as well as a rejuvenated Heung-min Son, feeding Kane in Postecoglou’s ultra-attacking team is tantalising; Kane managed 30 League goals under Conte last season and if he stays -- which remains a huge ‘if’ -- there is reason to think he would get even more.

Maddison already making Spurs tick

Maddison finished the match with two smart assists after winning a penalty with some quick feet before crossing for Kane’s second goal.

How Spurs have missed a player like him, who can unlock packed defences and create a chance from nothing. They haven’t had anyone like that since Christian Eriksen left the club, way back in January 2020.

Whether he is predominantly playing behind Kane, Richarlison or someone else this season, Maddison already feels like a key player in Postecoglou’s revolution, the man set to make the new-look Spurs tick.

Spurs show why van de Ven so needed

Micky van de Ven was at the stadium to watch his new side ahead of completing a £43million move from Wolfsburg next week.

The Netherlands Under-21 international will surely need time to adapt to English football but can expect to go straight into the back four at Brentford next weekend.

Van de Ven was in attenance as Spurs put the finishing touches to his £43m move (AFP via Getty Images)

While Spurs dominated, they looked vulnerable to Shakhtar’s direct approach and quick diagonals, with Ben Davies not comfortable at centre-half. The Welshman was beaten in the air for Kevin Kelsy’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time, so the left-footed Van de Ven’s aerial presence and covering pace should be welcome additions to Spurs’ jittery back line.

Sarr catches the eye

Of last season’s squad, Pape Matar Sarr is a contender to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Postecoglou’s appointment.

The 20-year-old completed 86 minutes and was bright, three times going close to scoring in the first half. Sarr looks a good fit for one of the two No8 roles and, with Rodrigo Bentancur sidelined until at least September with ACL damage, there is every chance the Senegalese could start the season in the XI.