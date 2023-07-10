Harry Kane could pocket £400,000-a-week deal if Ange Postecogolou convinces him on Tottenham stay

Harry Kane will be able to earn £400,000 a week by staying at Tottenham Hotspur and is preparing to meet new head coach Ange Postecoglou for the first time.

Postecoglou admitted he had received no assurances over Kane’s future ahead of his return for pre-season training on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich want to sign Kane this summer, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has not given up hope of convincing the 29-year-old to sign a new contract.

Kane has given no indication that he will extend his contract past the forthcoming season, but were he to do so then Telegraph Sport understands Tottenham would be prepared to pay him as much as £400,000 a week.

It is unlikely, however, that Kane’s decision will be financial and Postecoglou must convince the player he can take Tottenham back into Europe and achieve success with the club.

Asked if he had received any assurances from Levy over Kane’s future, Postecoglou said: “I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any assurances, because when you’re dealing with these kinds of things you’re never dealing with definites or certainties.

“I just kind of go along and try to concentrate on the things I know right now. What I know right now is that Harry is part of this squad and he’s looking forward to coming back to training and being amongst these players and starting to work together.”

Bayern believe Kane is open to a move to Germany and there have been reports that Thomas Tuchel has already spoken to the England captain, telling him they could win the Champions League together.

But Postecoglou has refused to concern himself with Bayern’s pursuit ahead of sitting down with Kane himself.

“If I say it’s annoying me, it would be misleading,” he said. “It doesn’t register. I always believe that you’re much better trying to understand what a situation is through your own eyes.

“For me it’s in my head right now Harry’s on holiday, he’s on a sunbed and playing with his family and having a great time. If other things are going on I’m not going to think about it and the reason I don’t is because he’ll be here in two days’ time and everything I need to know will be sitting right in front of me.

“So, in the meantime, I’m not going to lose time or sleep on conjecture that may or may not be out there because then you’re jumping at shadows – how much of it is true? Nothing’s landed on my desk at this moment from anybody at the club to say there’s a decision to be made there. Not even close to that.”

Tottenham fly to Perth for the first leg of their tour on Friday night and Postecoglou must address a number of issues regarding his travelling squad, aside from Kane.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is still expected to leave the club and is understood to have three offers, which may rule him out, while Fraser Forster has a back injury and it remains to be seen whether Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who Spurs are open to selling, returns for pre-season training.

Any Tottenham supporter who hopes doubts over Kane’s future might be fully extinguished at Wednesday’s meeting could be disappointed, as Postecoglou does not expect it to be definitive and accepts he may have to answer questions on the subject all summer.

“It’s not going to be a conversation where we walk out of the room and have an understanding,” Postecoglou said. “What I want is to introduce myself to Harry and give him my vision of the football club. And get a sense from him on what he thinks the club needs to do to be successful and walk out on that training pitch and try and make it happen.”

