Harry Kane continues fast start at Bayern Munich with brace on home debut

Harry Kane continued his fast start to life with Bayern Munich by netting twice in his first league appearance in front of a home crowd at the Allianz Arena in a 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Kane, who joined for a Bundesliga record of £120 million from Tottenham Hotspur and also scored in last week’s league-opening 4-0 win at Werder Bremen, got on the scoresheet with a 40th minute penalty before adding their third goal in the 69th.

The England captain’s wife had their fourth child this week and has now become only the third Bayern player to score three times in his first two league games and the first since Adolfo Valencia in 1993.

The striker was brought in to improve Bayern’s scoring after struggling since the departure of Robert Lewandowski last year, and allow them to challenge for the Champions League once more.

Bayern had their opponents on the backfoot from the start but chances were few and far between and it was it was not until Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai deflected a save by his own keeper onto the post and over the line for an own goal in the 32nd minute that the Bavarians went in front.

They doubled their lead with Kane’s well-struck penalty, awarded for an Augsburg handball, and upped the pressure after the break, with former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane hitting the woodwork.

Tottenham’s all-time record scorer then completed a lightning quick passing move with a fine finish to take his league tally to three goals and put the game to bed. Despite being named man-of-the-match Kane could have taken home the match ball if his header found the target before the final whistle after being left unmarked.

Augsburg did manage to cut the deficit in the 86th when they caught the Bayern defence napping and Dion Beljo rounded keeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern are on six points, as many as Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg and Freiburg.