Bayern Munich confirm Harry Kane transfer but striker says ‘it’s not goodbye’

'I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved talk,' Harry Kane said on his transfer to Bayern Munich - Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has confirmed his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, leaving a club he has been at for nearly 20 years. His deal is worth £95 million.

England captain Kane leaves Spurs as their record goalscorer but has yet to win a major trophy in his club career.

Kane, who will wear the No 9 shirt, could make his debut today, with Bayern facing RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

His future at the club has been a long-running story and it has now been confirmed that he will leave to play for the most successful side in German football after undergoing a medical yesterday.

In a social media post Kane said he was “sad” to be leaving Spurs but also said it was “not goodbye,” not ruling out a return to the club in the future. The contract with Bayern ends in 2027.

Kane has signed a contract until 2027 - PA/Bayern Munich

“I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today. Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now.”

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

“Sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent 20 years of my life at,” Kane added.

“I felt this was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved talk.

“I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.”

“I’ll be watching this season. Good luck to Tottenham, good luck to the whole club.”

“It’s not goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future. But thank you and I’ll see you soon.”

Bayern then confirmed Kane’s signing with posts on their own social media. Kane said he was “buzzing” to have joined the current German champions.

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career,” said Kane.

“This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here.”

Kane also sent a video message to the club’s fans: “Hello FC Bayern fans, I’m really excited to be here. Can’t wait to get started, let’s go.”

Kane, who won the Golden Boot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has also been the leading scorer in three Premier League seasons.

The 30-year-old departs north London with a total of 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham. He does, however, leave English football 48 goals short of breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record, though is England’s leading scorer.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said their pursuit had been “a long process” but that Kane was their “absolute dream player right from the start”.

“He is a perfect fit for us and the club’s DNA in terms of both football and character.”

