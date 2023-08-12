Harry Kane confirms Tottenham exit with emotional message ahead of Bayern Munich transfer

Harry Kane has released an emotional video to confirm his departure from Tottenham.

The England captain travelled to Bayern Munich yesterday to complete a transfer worth at least £100million after almost two decades on the club’s books.

“I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I'll be leaving the club today,” he said.

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

“There's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.

“I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.”

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

