Harry Kane to Chelsea FC? Every manager would love to have Tottenham star, insists Thomas Tuchel
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has become the first manager to publicly declare his admiration for Harry Kane since the England captain announced plans to hold talks over his Tottenham future.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all pursuing the wantaway Spurs striker and Tuchel made no attempt to hide his personal interest ahead of a summer when a top-class centre forward is at the top of his wanted list.
Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero – who is on the verge of agreeing a move to Barcelona – have also been identified as targets.
But responding to questions about Kane, who believes he has a gentleman’s agreement to leave Tottenham this summer, Tuchel made it clear he would love to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
“If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me again,” said the German. “I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking.
“Everybody loves Harry Kane, but let’s be very, very clear. He is a player for Tottenham. He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that.”
Tuchel has led Chelsea to third in the Premier League, as well as to the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League since taking over in January.
But to mount a genuine title challenge he wants to bring in a consistent goalscorer and a top centre-back.
Haaland has been the dream target, but Borussia Dortmund are increasingly confident of keeping hold of the Norwegian for another 12 months.
Lukaku is another target after Chelsea missed out on their former player in 2017.
Aguero was seen as a bargain addition, with the City striker a free agent this summer, but the Argentina international is close to reaching agreement on a deal to move to Barca.
Now Kane has placed every major club in Europe on alert after the revelation that he wants to move at the end of the season.
City are seen as favourites to land Kane, which will be a major blow to Chelsea’s hopes of closing the gap on the Premier League champions.
Tuchel said: “The gap is big, it’s too big. I think that Liverpool will close the gap as soon as (Virgil) Van Dijk comes back, City will not stop improving, Manchester United will not stop trying to improve and we want to be in there, in the middle of it, not behind it.
“We want to be in the middle of it from the first day. Of course, but there are things to accept and there are always reasons for different scenarios, so who am I now to blame or predict, or whatever?
“It’s next season’s target to start good and to improve in consistency because we can produce high-level performances, we can produce consistently on a very high-level performance and this is the fundamental for results and this is maybe next year’s step.”
While Tuchel has been supportive of Timo Werner during the £45million striker’s struggles this season and told him he remains in his plans, the Chelsea manager knows his attack is in need of address.
Read More
Harry Kane describes Kevin De Bruyne as ‘a striker’s dream’ amid Man City interest in Tottenham star
N’Golo Kante injury: Chelsea FC fears allayed ahead of Champions League Final
Chelsea FC XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, latest injury updates for Premier League
D-Day for Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea FC set out to finish top four job
Harry Kane on ‘perfect’ Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham ‘lacking leaders’ to win under Jose Mourinho