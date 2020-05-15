Harry Kane buys Leyton Orient shirt sponsorship to support charities

England football captain Harry Kane will sponsor the shirts of his former club Leyton Orient next season in a deal that supports charities and the League Two side through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tottenham striker, who played for the club as a youngster, has taken the front-of-shirt sponsorship for Orient's three kits following approval from the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association.

He will split the proceeds between three charitable causes, with the home shirt donning a thank you message to the NHS "heroes" of the coronavirus pandemic, the away shirt showing Haven House Children's Hospice's logo and the third kit donated to mental health charity Mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The striker, who scored five goals in 18 games for Orient, said: "I was born and brought up only a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start.

"This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times."

Orient will give 10% of all shirt sales back to Kane's nominated charities.

Orient chief executive Danny Macklin said "When we discussed with the England captain Harry Kane and his team at CK66, we all decided that we wanted this to be unique.

"We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.

"Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity - you are a true role model for the modern game."