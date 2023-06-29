Harry Kane builds mansion in Surrey...15 miles from Chelsea training ground

Harry Kane is a golf fanatic and has been to both the Masters and Open - Getty Images/Mike Stobe

Chelsea have been alerted to the fact that Harry Kane has commissioned the building of a sizeable new family home close to Wentworth Golf Cub, to the west of London, and just 15 miles from the club’s Cobham training ground where Mauricio Pochettino will soon be in charge.

Kane, 29, and his family are understood to have begun the project some time ago with contractors now close to completion. The Tottenham Hotspur captain is a fanatical golfer and currently lives with wife Kate and their three children in Hampstead, the extremely up-market north London enclave that is home to many celebrities and footballers. The couple are expecting a fourth child later this year.

There is no suggestion that an offer from Chelsea is imminent, and even if it was the case that Kane did covet a move to Spurs’ London rivals, that would only be possible were he to see out his contract at the end of June next year.

Kane and his wife Kate have registered a limited company, Wentworth, in November at Companies House. The home is understood to be on the private Wentworth Estate that adjoins the famous golf club in that part of Surrey. The biggest houses and estates in the Virginia Water area can cost between £10 million and £20 million.

The Wentworth Estate said it did not comment on residents nor any planning applications which are granted by the local authority, Runnymede council.

Kane’s future remains uncertain this summer with the player now into the final year of the six-year contract he signed with Spurs in 2018 before the World Cup finals. Bayern Munich are prepared to make Spurs an offer, although the latter are insistent that none has yet been made. There seems no prospect of Kane accepting a new deal ahead of next summer when he will be in free agency.

The former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign Kane at Bayern and will tell the player that he can win the Champions League at the club. Pochettino begins his own Chelsea reign with no European football for the club in the forthcoming season – an identical situation at Spurs. Kane believes that he can play at the highest level to the age of 40 and even if he were to play away from the Premier League for two seasons he could still come back and surpass Alan Shearer’s 260 goal 30-year record.

Kane has 213 English top-flight goals which is still some way behind the all-time record goalscorer in the English top-flight, Jimmy Greaves, who scored 357 at three clubs. Kane surpassed Greaves’ Spurs record last season and is also the England national team’s all-time leading scorer.