Harry Kane is a big concern for England - but he is not the real problem

On the night, England were less than the sum of their parts.

That is not an overreaction to a dour display against their oldest rivals Scotland. Rather an ongoing concern that had been rumbling right up to Friday’s goalless draw at Wembley.

Considering the attacking qualities at their disposal, the Three Lions are worryingly toothless. And it is not just about Harry Kane.

The very fact that Gareth Southgate’s long-standing first choice attacking trio has been broken up underlines the issues that have been facing the England manager going into the Euros.

The loss of form of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling over an exhausting season meant both went into the tournament with doubts over their positions.

Sterling held onto his – and rewarded Southgate with the winning goal against Croatia in their opening Group D game. It should also be noted that he created England’s best chances from open play against Scotland, too, and was pivotal in the lead up to the corner from which John Stones hit the post.

But Rashford has been displaced by Phil Foden, has no guaranteed route back into the starting XI and by 74 minutes on Friday had been reimagined as an alternative to the anonymous Kane.

Repeated Manchester United managers have doubted his ability to lead the line, so it was a mark Southgate’s desperation against the Scots that he believed the 23-year-old could suddenly be his country’s answer in that role.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Czech Republic, which will determine whether England finish as group winners or even drop as low as third place, Southgate has several questions hanging over his attack.

Foden – the remarkable talent that he is – has not caught fire. Perhaps it would have been different if his early effort against Croatia had nestled into the bottom corner, rather than hit the post. But a performance that fizzled out in that game continued in the same vain against Scotland.

While he created next to nothing from an attacking perspective, it was down his side that Scotland provided their greatest threat, with Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson both getting forward into dangerous positions.

Rashford may have provided greater protection for England in that role, but while that is important, the issue for Southgate is the lack of firepower from his embarrassment of riches going forward. Of the six forwards England have used in their opening two games, Sterling is the only one to register a shot on target.

There is little doubt about the depth of quality in that area, with Jadon Sancho – who is likely to be one of the most expensive transfers of the summer if he completes his move to United – yet to play a single minute. Jack Grealish has barely had half an hour. So this is a case of system over personnel.

The need to play Kane so deep feels like a smokescreen. While Southgate and the England captain talk up his ability to be a No9 and No10 all in one, increasingly he finds himself having to go in search of the ball, such is the lack of quality service into the box.

Kane has had virtually nothing to feed off in terms of crosses, with neither Sterling nor Foden naturally disposed to whipping balls in, rather looking for the touchline cutbacks that are so key to Manchester City’s attack. Sterling’s ball to Mason Mount in the first half against Scotland was a case in point.

With Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker less adventurous fullbacks, England and Kane were starved of that attacking width against Croatia.

The more progressive Luke Shaw and Reece James came in on Friday, but the service was hardly improved.

At his best, Kane can seemingly create and score all by himself. But, parking aside for one moment the question as to whether he is physically at his best, this is international football and it is unrealistic to suddenly expect him to become Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at their peak.

He was detained by both Croatia and Scotland. Without the service, it is difficult to know what to expect from him, short of a Patrik Schick-style moment.

Kane does not possess the pace to burst away from defenders when playing so deep – nor is it his game to go on a Messi-type mazy run through congested boxes. He needs service into dangerous areas to pounce on. Without that it is difficult to see where his or England’s goals come from.

That was the case at the World Cup in 2018. When Kane’s potency dropped, so did the Three Lions’. And it was always the fear coming into this tournament. It is just that no one anticipated such a muted start from the Golden Boot winner in Russia.

When Southgate sent for Rashford for the last 15 minutes against Scotland it was because he thought his pace, running beyond Steve Clarke’s defence, could open something up for England. That, in itself, acknowledges how ineffective England’s service was.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is here as Kane’s understudy and was the more natural replacement. But without the delivery to feed off, the decision was clearly that he would have been just as ineffective as England’s talisman.

As it happened, so was Rashford, who registered zero shots and managed just 10 touches of the ball.

Where Southgate goes from here is the big question. It is hard to see Foden holding onto his place – but that does not automatically mean Grealish will be trusted from the start.

Southgate may opt for Rashford, who is one of his most trusted players, but still has significant questions hanging over his own form.

Unleashing Sancho seems unlikely given the Borussia Dortmund star was left out of the squad entirely against Croatia and unused against Scotland.

Dropping Kane would be the nuclear option – but England’s problems up front feel like they are about so much more than the form of their centre forward.

