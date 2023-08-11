Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Moises Caicedo to Liverpool – live updates

Kane appears to be on his way to Bayern Munich; Caicedo's next club seems less certain

10:11 AM BST

Klopp's uncertainty

The Liverpool manager’s lack of finality on the Caicedo deal strongly suggests that this deal has hit a speedbump. Seems likely that the exact shape of this speedbump will become clear over the next few hours.

10:03 AM BST

Klopp confirms Caicedo arrangement

Here at the AXA Training Ground, Liverpool’s HQ, Jurgen Klopp has been up early to speak to media ahead of the Premier League opener at Chelsea on Sunday. Overnight it was revealed Liverpool had agreed a £110million deal with Brighton to Moises Caicedo, with personal terms to be agreed. “I can confirm the deal with the club is agreed. We are a club not with endless resources but when it happens we give it a go. We will see. Let’s see what happens.” Klopp says he does not know if he is scheduled for a medical at the club yet.

10:01 AM BST

Kane deal likely to have add-ons

The most likely scenario with Harry Kane’s move to Bayern is that Spurs get £86 million up front (that is the headline fee in the agreement between the clubs) but with add-ons that could earn the London club much closer - possibly in excess of - £100 million.

For a 31-year-old with a year left on his contract, that seems like a high fee. Many a slip between the cup and lip though.

09:40 AM BST

The interest in Caicedo ramped up in January...

...when he was the subject of multiple bids from Arsenal (all rejected) and put an open letter on Twitter explaining why he was so keen to leave the Amex Stadium.

“I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador,” Caicedo wrote. “My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador. I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Much changed since January – not least Arsenal dropping out of the running for Caicedo and turning their attention to Declan Rice instead. Into that gap stepped Chelsea, who have made multiple bids for the player this summer.

As recently as Sunday, Paul Barber, Brighton’s chief executive, said: “Moises had a slight hamstring injury late in training and was pulled out [of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano] for that reason. With a Premier League season just a week away it makes no sense to risk him today.

“We’re looking forward to Moises starting the season with us, he’s a Brighton player under a long-term contract.

“ He’s probably one of the most exciting young midfield players in the world at the moment and we’re delighted to have him.”

09:12 AM BST

Caicedo could undergo medical today

Brighton’s Ecuadorian midfielder could travel to Merseyside for a medical today, but the finalisation of any move is still dependent on the Ecuadorian agreeing personal terms. That appears to be the reason he has not yet signed on the bottom line, an it is well known that he wants to join Chelsea.

We reported last month that Chelsea would be prepared to allow a number of other players to join Brighton as part of a deal to sign Caicedo, possibly including England international Conor Gallagher.

When those conversations were taking place, Chelsea’s understanding was that personal terms would not be an issue with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Incidentally, Bayern Munich had also shown an interest in Caicedo earlier this summer.

09:07 AM BST

How the Kane knot began to untie

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to value Kane closer to £120 million – considerably more than the £86 million that has been agreed between the clubs – but the risk of the club’s star asset departing for free in under a year has underscored negotiations with Bayern.

The key to the deal appears to be the German club having re-organised their offer so that Spurs receive a far greater amount of money up-front, with fewer add-ons and staggered payments, so they can invest in their squad immediately.

08:53 AM BST

08:53 AM BST

08:48 AM BST

An early update from Matt Law this morning

Caicedo fee agreed with Liverpool is actually £111 million

That’s obviously a huge new British transfer record. The current record is Enzo Fernandez, who cost Chelsea £106 million in January from Benfica. Declan Rice’s £105 million transfer from West Ham to Arsenal is also somewhere close to the top of that tree.

08:44 AM BST

What happened overnight

Friday looks set to be a dramatic day in the transfer market as two huge deals come to a head. (It’s also the first day of the Premier League season, but that seems like a sideshow at the moment).

Overnight it was reported that Harry Kane has agreed personal terms to join Bayern Munich. That came after yesterday’s developments, in which a deal between the clubs was apparently agreed. It is important to understand, however, that the transfer between the clubs has not yet been completed. Kane is due to fly to Germany today.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo, Brighton’s defensive midfielder, is the subject of a tug-of-war between Liverpool and Chelsea. All summer it has looked like the London club were front-runners for his signature, but yesterday Telegraph Sport broke the news that Liverpool had outbid Chelsea. Overnight, an agreement was reached between Liverpool and Brighton, for a fee of about £110 million, which would be a new British transfer record.

However, as with Kane, a final deal is yet to be signed and it is widely known that Caicedo wants to join Chelsea.

Stay with us this morning for the latest news from both deals, plus the rest of the goings on from the transfer market.

