When will Harry Kane make Bayern Munich debut?

Harry Kane has completed his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham for a reported €100 million (£86.4m) plus add-ons.

The player, so long hailed by Tottenham fans as one of their own, could have a first trophy for his new club just one day after he boarded the plane to the Bavarian city.

Many thought Kane would end up playing in a Manchester United shirt, but it is the Bundesliga where he has landed, guaranteeing himself top European football this season in the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kane’s possible debut for FC Hollywood:

When can Harry Kane make his Bayern Munich debut?

Kane could feature as early as the DFL-Supercup Final, which will be played on 12 August at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany with a kick-off time of 7.45 pm, UK time (BST).

If Kane does not feature in the Super Cup, his first match could be at Werder Bremen in the first round of Bundesliga fixtures on 18 August, but his first introduction to the Allianz Arena for a league match is likely to be on 27 August against Augsburg.

How can I watch Kane’s debut?

The Supercup Final will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7.35 pm.