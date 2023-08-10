Harry Kane: Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham – but striker may not leave

Harry Kane must make a decision on his future - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane for a fee worth in excess of £86 million, according to reports in Germany.

The breakthrough in negotiations leaves the England captain needing to make a decision on where he will play this season, having entered the final year of his Spurs contract and facing the option of leaving for free next summer.

According to The Athletic, German sources have confirmed that Bayern’s latest offer will see the Bundesliga champions pay more than €100 million (£86.4 million) to land the 31-year-old striker.

But it remains to be seen if Kane wants to join Bayern, as Telegraph Sport reported that he was leaning towards staying at Spurs after being impressed with the start to life under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

A decision by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell Kane this summer, however, could sway him into leaving though, given the change in the club’s stance on refusing to sell their prized asset.

