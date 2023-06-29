Harry Kane: Bayern line up second bid but will not match £100m-plus Tottenham valuation

Bayern Munich are ready to increase their offer for Harry Kane.

The Bundesliga champions have already offered £60million for the Tottenham striker, and sources in Germany have indicated they are not willing to pay more than £86m (€100m).

Spurs want at least £100m, but it remains to be seen whether an improved bid from Bayern would be tempting, given Kane is in the final year of his contract and could leave for free next summer unless he signs a new deal.

Tottenham maintain they do not want to lose their England captain and chairman Daniel Levy has offered no indication that he is willing to sell him.

Tottenham insist Harry Kane is not for sale. (Evening Standard)

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is driving the German club’s interest in Kane and believes they can offer him a shot at winning the Champions League.

Kane is said to be willing to move overseas to Germany, despite chasing Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record. Reports in Germany even claim Bayern have agreed personal terms with the striker.

Manchester United pulled out of their pursuit of Kane after Spurs indicated they would not sell him to a Premier League rival under any circumstances, while Real Madrid were put off by his high valuation.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea could also be an option for Kane if he leaves Tottenham on a free transfer next summer.

Kane is said to be building a new home close to Wentworth Golf Cub and just 15 miles from Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, which has alerted the Blues, but there is no suggestion that an offer from Chelsea is imminent.